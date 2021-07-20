Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Is Bringing In A Fan-Fave Winx Club Character

When Fate: The Winx Saga hit Netflix in January 2020, it reimagined a TV classic in a whole new way. Loosely based on the beloved Italian cartoon Winx Club, which is set at a school for fairies, the show puts a darker twist on the characters viewers know and love. Although one fan-favorite character was sadly missing from Season 1, that problem will luckily be solved soon. That’s right: Flora will finally be introduced in Winx Saga Season 2.

To recap: Flora is one of the main characters of the original Winx Club series. She co-founds the titular club and has nature powers that often come in handy during the group’s escapades. She’s also widely believed to be Latinx, so when Winx Saga introduced her cousin Terra instead (who is played by white actor Eliot Salt), many fans called out the show for “whitewashing” the original fairies. (They also pointed to “white-passing” actor Elisha Applebaum being cast as East Asian character Musa.)

But Winx Saga is taking steps to improve its on screen representation, and on July 20, Netflix announced actor Paulina Chávez will play Flora in Season 2. And this isn’t even the 19-year-old’s first major TV role: She previously starred in the Netflix comedy series The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia. Also joining the cast are Normal People actor Éanna Hardwicke (who will play a character named Sebastian), and newcomer Brandon Grace (who will play a character named Grey).

While Flora’s Winx Saga debut is happening later than many viewers expected, lead actor Abigail Cowen (who portrays a fire fairy named Bloom) has been advocating for her introduction all along. “Flora is actually not in our series ... In the first season, she’s not. Eliot’s character is actually Terra, who was created specifically for the show,” Cowen told The Wrap in a January interview. “If we are lucky enough to get a second season, I think Flora would be brought in.”

Better late than never! Let the Flora fan theories commence.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.