Zach Got Real About All The Women He Kissed On The Bachelor Night 1

Could one of them be his future wife?
Zach Shallcross made his debut as the Season 27 Bachelor by locking lips with seven women on his first night. “The heart wants what the heart wants and if the connection's there, absolutely,” he told ET when asked about all the smooching.
Here’s everyone Zach kissed Night One.
First up was Bailey, whose name Zach forgot the first time they met during “After The Final Rose.” To make up for it, he kissed her right after her entrance, telling ET, “Gotta do what you gotta do.”