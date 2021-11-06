The Eternals Post-Credits Scenes Introduced 4 Major New Characters Into The MCU

Alright, so by now the cat is out of the bag and it’s been confirmed that Harry Styles made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut appearance in the post-credit scene of Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. Styles, who plays fellow Eternal Eros (and uses the code name Starfox), is set to be a major player as MCU movies as the franchise moves into Phase 4, but Eros wasn’t the only character to be introduced in the film’s two post-credit scenes. Marvel fans were introduced to not one, but four major characters who will be important in upcoming MCU films. The four characters you should keep an eye on are Eros (duh!), Pip, Black Knight, and Blade. And just in case you’re already confused, continue reading to get a breakdown of the Eternals post-credit scenes that introduced major new characters into the MCU.

To backtrack, Eternals follows a team of ancient aliens who have kept their identity on Earth secret for thousands of years. But, they can no longer keep their existence hidden when an unexpected evil turns up wanting to harm mankind. The film delivers a diverse cast with actors like Gemma Chan (Sersi), Salma Hayek (Ajax), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh) playing Eternals. The casting for the film makes the movie one of Marvel’s most diverse cast ever.

Now that that’s covered, let’s get into those post-credit scenes!

Eros and Pip

In the final moments of the film, Eternal team members Sersi (Gemma Chan), Phathos (Bryan Tyree Henry), and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) have gone missing after defeating the newborn Celestial Tiamut. This makes Celestial Arishem an unhappy camper, so he abducts the three disobedient Eternals for judgement. After the credits begin to roll, viewers got to meet Eros (Harry Styles) and Pip (voiced by Patton Oswalt) in the mid-credit scenes.

The mid-credit scene opens with the remaining team of Eternals Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan) sharing their concerns as they have not heard from their missing team members. But, before all hope is lost, Eros and Pip enter the scene.

Pip, aka Pip the Troll, teleports into the Eternal’s ship and proceeds to announce the arrival of his traveling companion, Eros, whom Pip continues to introduce as Starfox, brother of Thanos, defeater of Black Roger, and more impressive accolades. Eros calmly struts in, compliments Thena’s beauty, and proclaims, “Your friends are in big trouble. And we know where to find them."

In the comics, Eros has always been a good guy, has the trust of the Avengers, and has fought against his brother Thanos various times. But, fans have often questioned if Eros has a good moral compass. You see, he secretly kept his powers of manipulating people’s romantic emotions from the Avengers. And when his powers are revealed it led to the Avengers casting some serious doubt on his trustworthiness.

As for Pip, he’s mostly known for his adventurous soul and teleporting abilities. The troll also has a famous frenemy: Thanos. In the comics, Pip and Thanos have been known to be both allies and enemies. Oh, and one important detail: Pip is often the companion of Adam Warlock, who was first introduced into the MCU in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 post-credit scenes. Will Poulter has been set to portray Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so it’s possible we’ll see more of Pip in that movie.

In the meantime, it’s unclear what path Eros will take in the MCU, but with Styles playing the flirtatious character, I’m sure fans will be happy with whatever moral path Eros chooses to follow.

Black Knight and Blade

Right before Sersi (Gemma Chan) went missing, her boyfriend Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) was about to divulge a mysterious family secret to her, and the final post-credits scene reveals what that is. Whitman is seen debating whether or not to wield a strange sword he had been given. But, it’s not a regular sword: it’s the Ebony Blade. The scene confirms that Whitman will indeed become the Marvel hero Black Knight.

The Black Knight has a lengthy history, but the important detail here is the Whitman inherited the cursed Ebony Blade from his uncle who was the villainous Black Knight before Whitman. However, Whitman was known to aid the Avengers in several crusades with the Ebony Blade’s magical powers and Whitman’s excellent swordsmanship, fighting capabilities, and superhuman strength, which is said to be greater than Thor’s.

As Whitman contemplates wielding the sword, a voice comes from off-screen asks Whitman if he’s truly ready to accept his destiny. Eternals director Chloé Zhao confirmed that the voice was none other than MCU’S Blade. In 2019, Marvel revealed that Mahershala Ali will be playing the superhero in future films, and this unseen voice part is his first foray into the cinematic universe.

In the comics, Blade is summed up to be an anti-hero, whose life mission is to defeat those who wish to end innocent lives. With a string of powers like vampire strength and senses (because he’s half-vampire) he has the abilities to heal, walk in the sun, and is immune to vampire bites.

With names like Blade and Black Knight, it sounds obvious which route these characters will go. But given the set-up of these two characters in the post-credit scene, something tells me things could get complicated as the movies explore these characters more. One thing’s for sure: Phase 4 is going to be even wilder than fans expected with all these new faces in the mix.