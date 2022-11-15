See Erich’s IG Story About His Breakup With Gabby

Bachelor Nation breakups are never easy — and Erich Schwer’s Instagram Story about his split with Gabby Windey is proof. Although the couple left The Bachelorette happily engaged, their honeymoon phase didn’t last long. On Nov. 4, they confirmed their breakup to People. And on Nov. 15, Schwer took to IG to explain their split.

“A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby. The reality is that we ultimately were not each [other’s] people — it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” Schwer wrote. “We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. Gabby is an amazing person and she is doing amazing things. I will always root for her and I hope she gives them hell in the [Dancing With The Stars] finale.”

The Bachelorette contestant also took a moment to reflect on his own personal progress. “I have learned and grown so much this year from experiences and mistakes and I continue to better myself every day,” Schwer explained. “I am hoping to take this time with my family and loved ones and focus on myself. I have been working hard these past few months and I’m excited to share with y’all eventually.”

Instagram/@erichschwer

His statement comes after Windey opened up about their breakup on the Nov. 14 episode of DWTS. "I did just go through a breakup. The end of our relationship happened because we both weren't in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life,” she said on the show, per Entertainment Tonight. “We weren't each other's best match.”

On Nov. 4, a source told E! that Windey was the one to call it quits. “She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page,” an insider told the outlet. “Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn't have a future,” the source added.

Hope they’re both doing OK as they navigate this tricky transition.