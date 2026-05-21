Eric Kripke isn’t ready to say goodbye to Marie Moreau and the rest of the Godolkin University supes. After two seasons on Prime Video, it announced in April that Gen V was canceled, but the show’s creator tells Elite Daily, “There's more story to tell there.”

Despite the abrupt cancelation, Gen V fans did get a glimpse into what Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh), and Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway) have been up to since they defeated Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) in show’s Season 2 finale. All three showed up in the final episode of The Boys on May 20 to assist Starlight in transporting people to Canada. Even though viewers were happy to see these characters on screen one more time after their Gen V’s cancelation, others were upset about how underutilized they were. “Why the hell did we need the Gen V kids if they weren’t gonna use them,” said one user on Threads.

Another pointed out that if the Godolkin University story was able to continue, younger supes like Ryan and Zoe from The Boys could seamlessly venture into Gen V by enrolling in college. Unfortunately, that’s not in the cards after Amazon’s axe, but Kripke is hoping to “see the Gen V kids again.”

Prime Video

On The Boys finale carpet in Los Angeles on May 19, Kripke admits he’s still rooting for another potential Gen V spinoff. “We really left some money on the table,” he says. “People have asked me [if we’ll see more] characters from The Boys, and I mean, maybe like a cameo here and there, but what's been so gratifying is their story has been told. I want to focus on the characters whose story hasn't been completely told.”

Kripke Teases Gen V In Vought Rising

The executive producer also teased the possibility of bringing back the Gen V supes in The Boys’ upcoming spinoff starring Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, Vought Rising. The prequel, which premieres in 2027, will follow Soldier Boy and the beginnings of Vought in the 1950s. It may be set in the past, but when Kripke was asked if there is a possibility for multiple timelines, his response was, “We have a few surprises and tricks up our sleeve in V Rising.”

If Gen V characters were to show up in the new series, that means the door is left open not just for Marie, Jordan, and Emma, but other young supes like Sam (Asa Germann) and Cate (Maddie Phillips).

Prime Video

Kripke jokes that fans can let Amazon know how much they want to see more of these characters by returning any of their packages with “bring back Gen V” written on the box: “Do that a thousand times a day, and maybe in like three years, it’ll start to make an impact.”