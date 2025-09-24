Emma Watson Shares How She Feels About J.K. Rowling Now

Emma Watson opened up about her relationship with J.K. Rowling in an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast on Sept. 24. For years, Rowling has expressed anti-trans beliefs on X, formerly called Twitter, prompting Harry Potter stars (including Watson) to speak out in support of the trans community in 2020. Since then, Rowling has made it clear that there’s still bad blood with the cast — at least, on her end. Now, Watson is sharing where she stands with the author, and it’s complicated.

“I really don't believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have ... that I can't and don't treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with,” she told Shetty when asked about Rowling’s comments. “I will never believe that one negates the other and that ... I don't get to keep and cherish [my experience of that person].”

“I hope people who don't agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people who I don't necessarily share the same opinion with,” Watson added.

She also discussed the dangers of cancel culture. “I just see this world right now where we seem to [think] that people are disposable, and I will always think that's wrong,” she said. “Everyone, as far as possible, whatever the conversation is, should and can be treated with, at the very least, dignity and respect.”

According to her, she and Rowling never spoke directly about their disagreement. “I think the thing I'm most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible,” she said, adding that she “always will” be open to dialogue.

She also explained why she has not spoken out more about the issue. “I just don't want to say anything that continues to weaponize a really like toxic debate and conversation,” she said, explaining her silence. “Not because I don't care about her or about the issue, but because the way that the conversation is being had feels really painful to me.”

David M. Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

The situation is more complicated because Watson remembers Rowling’s “kindness and words of encouragement and that steadfastness” and credits her with writing Hermione and the world of Harry Potter. “There's just no world in which I could ever cancel her out or cancel that out for anything,” she said.

“I just don't know what else to do other than hold these two seemingly incompatible things together at the same time ... I can love her. I can know she loved me. I can be grateful to her. I can know the things that she said are true, and there can be this whole other thing.” Watson summed it up: “My job feels like to just hold just to hold all of it.”