In the downer era of 2020, there was nothing quite as uplifting as the ridiculousness of Emily In Paris. Written and produced by Darren Star, the same man behind Younger and SATC, the millennial fantasy transported Emily, a solidly basic girl from the Midwest, to Paris, where she becomes an Instagram star. It didn't matter if it was believable; in a year when no one from the U.S. was going to France, it was perfect. Now with Season 2 coming and things looking up for the rest of the early 2020s, these gifts for Emily In Paris fans bring the magic of Europe home just in time for the holidays.

The real secret to being an Emily In Paris superfan is to embrace the basicness of it all. I mean, Emily's crowning moment in Season 1 is her "ringarde" speech, in which she defends being a "basic b*tch." She points out that girls like herself are the people the fashion ecosystem depends on:

We worship designers so much that we spend all we've saved on a dumb accessory just to feel like we're somehow on your runway. You may mock us but the truth is… you need us.

These gifts keep that celebration in mind, and encourage fans to embrace their inner ringarde as they celebrate this holiday season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Emily In Paris-Inspired Shirt "I Am Not A Ringarde" Short Sleeve Shirt RESINcredible Studio via ETSY S-XXL $22 See on Etsy Since Emily's “ringarde” speech is the heart and soul of Season 1, the best present for any fan is to get them a shirt with one of the show's classic lines. The "I am not a Ringarde" tee comes in several colors, but all of them admit the truth in small letters underneath.

02 A Beret The Beret - Black Layd Life $64 See on The Layd Life It wouldn't be Paris without a beret, and it wouldn't be fashionably French if that beret weren't black. This well-made version for Layd Life has the added benefit of a full silk charmeuse lining to protect all kinds of hair.

03 Personalized Paris Mug Personalized Paris Mug Burning Room via Etsy $19 See on Etsy So you want to be in Paris, but your name isn't Emily? That's ok; Etsy has you covered. Anyone can be the star of their own French adventure with this personalized mug.

04 Camera Phone Case Emily in Paris Phone Case Vintage Camera Amazon $8 See on Amazon Emily's hilariously cute phone case, which looks like an old-school camera, is perfect for the would-be Instagrammer set. This particular one is for the iPhone 8, but there's a variety of covers for whichever generation you happen to have.

05 #OhCrepe Tote Bag #OhCrepe Eco Tote Bag DiFrancesco Designs via Etsy $27 See on Etsy One of Emily's best quotes from Season 1 is "#OhCrepe." It's the most American way of hashtagging Paris one could imagine. It also accidentally celebrates one of France's greatest gifts to food. The phrase fits perfectly on a tote bag for the next time you're heading to the cafe.

06 Eiffel Tower Charm Eiffel Tower Keychain/Bag Charm Amazon $7 See on Amazon The inspiration for Emily's "ringarde" speech is because haute couture designer Pierre Cadault sneers at her cutesy handbag charm upon their first meeting. You can now be ultra-ringarde with this one, with two Eiffel Towers, one bedazzled with white stones and one gold (and mini). Best of all, it doubles as a keychain if you don't have a bag to carry.

07 Paris Map Silk Scarf Paris Map Silk Scarf Cyberoptix via Etsy $48 See on Etsy Emily's love of silk scarves (worn in the most basic of ways, with a ponytail or around the neck) is one of her defining French moments. Pair this one printed with a white map of Paris with something red and blue for the full French effect.

08 Emily In Paris: Recipes for When You’re Alone in Paris 'Emily In Paris: Recipes for When You're Alone in Paris' Amazon $13 See on Amazon One of Emily’s most significant discoveries in France is French food. She falls for a French chef who makes her excellent meals; she gets to go to cafes and bakeries galore. For those who love baking and French food, this Emily In Paris cookbook is the perfect gift.

09 Paris Skyline Wine Glass Paris Skyline Wine Glass & Stemless Wine Glass Urban And Etched via Etsy $20 See on Etsy No list of gifts for fans of Emily In Paris is complete without wine glasses. Emily spends tons of time wandering around the city, drinking vino, forgetting to hold the glass by the stem instead of the bowl. Thankfully for her, these Paris skyline wine glasses can be bought either with or without stems, depending on which style you think is more chic.

10 Flavors Of France Gift Basket Gift Basket Flavors of France Amazon $75 See on Amazon Bring the flavors of Paris home to fans of Emily In Paris with this gift basket. It includes everything a fan could want, including chocolate, cookies, brie, jam, crackers, and candy. Ooh, la la.

11 Champagne Flute Earrings Champagne Flute Earrings Current Beet via Etsy $18 See on Etsy What’s more French than pearls and champagne? Combine the two in these trés chic champagne earrings made with natural pearls.

12 Emily In Paris Masks Kisses Eiffel Tower Romance Mask Red Bubble $11 See on Red Bubble No gift guide in the 2020s is complete without a mask. Fans of Emily In Paris know she would wear this one, with the entire Eiffel Tower plastered across her nose.

13 OuiPlease Subscription Box OuiPlease Subscription Box OuiPlease.com $165 See on OuiPlease.com The one thing nearly every fan of Emily In Paris wants is to go to Paris themselves. While they wait for their plane ticket, there’s OuiPlease, a French subscription box compiled by French influencers. You can order a single box for the holidays or, for the truly hardcore, a box to come every few months.

Emily In Paris Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. Season 2 will be here in time for the holidays on Dec. 22, 2021.