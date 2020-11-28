In the downer era of 2020, there was nothing quite as uplifting as the ridiculousness of Emily In Paris. Written and produced by Darren Star, the same man behind Younger and SATC, the millennial fantasy transported Emily, a solidly basic girl from the Midwest, to Paris, where she becomes an Instagram star. It didn't matter if it was believable; in a year when no one from the U.S. was going to France, it was perfect. Now with Season 2 coming and things looking up for the rest of the early 2020s, these gifts for Emily In Paris fans bring the magic of Europe home just in time for the holidays.
The real secret to being an Emily In Paris superfan is to embrace the basicness of it all. I mean, Emily's crowning moment in Season 1 is her "ringarde" speech, in which she defends being a "basic b*tch." She points out that girls like herself are the people the fashion ecosystem depends on:
We worship designers so much that we spend all we've saved on a dumb accessory just to feel like we're somehow on your runway. You may mock us but the truth is… you need us.
These gifts keep that celebration in mind, and encourage fans to embrace their inner ringarde as they celebrate this holiday season.
Emily In Paris Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. Season 2 will be here in time for the holidays on Dec. 22, 2021.