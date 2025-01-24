A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Jan. 24, 2025. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande have been keeping their romance very private, but Slater couldn't help himself from celebrating his girlfriend after she scored her first Oscar nomination. Not only did Slater flood his Instagram Stories with reposts of Grande's accolade, he also made a very rare grid post showing off Grande in a way he never had before.

In the months since tearing her ACL, Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink has undergone surgery and rehab to prepare for the 2025 season, starting in May. On top of that, she got engaged to boyfriend Ben Felter in September 2024. In November, she was announced as part of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. For Brink, slowing down has never been a part of the equation — even when she’s off the court.

"A typical off-day looks like waking up, making breakfast with my fiancé, and going for a coffee walk. Then, I head to the facility to lift weights, run, and get up some shots. Later, I hit the gym with my trainer," Brink, who's based in Los Angeles, tells Elite Daily. "Afterward, I head to Manhattan Beach, eat some sandwiches from a bakery I love, drive home, and go to bed early."

