Elite Daily Newsletter: January 22, 2026
Plus, Julia Fox says there’s a ghost living in her house.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Jan. 22, 2025. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
This Unedited It Ends With Us Clip Has Blake & Justin's Teams So Divided
First came the screenshots, and now, a lengthy video has become the centerpiece of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us dispute. On Jan. 21, Baldoni’s lawyer released around 10 minutes of unedited footage from the movie, reportedly claiming that the raw video proves Baldoni did not cross any lines when working with Lively, per TMZ. However, Lively’s team was quick to point out that she appears to be visibly uncomfortable throughout the newly released footage. READ MORE
TRENDING
Julia Fox Says There’s A Ghost Living In Her House
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Says Harry Styles Ghosted Her After 1 Date
Matty Healy Responded To A Report That His Next Album Is About Taylor
ICYWW...
The 11 Most Shocking Influencer Confessions Before The Short-Lived TikTok Ban
Welp, it happened — TikTok did, in fact, shut down. On Saturday, Jan. 18, the social media app went dark for U.S. users just hours before the official ban was set to begin on Sunday. In TikTok’s final hours, content creators decided to not only share their nostalgic drafts and emotional goodbyes, but a few confessions as well.
Unfortunately for some of those users, TikTok didn’t stay away for too long. Just 14 hours later, the app returned to the U.S. along with everyone’s shocking confessions. READ MORE
STREAMING
Anna Cathcart Reveals 8 'To All The Boys' Easter Eggs In XO, Kitty Season 2 [Exclusive]
Wait, I didn't even notice #7 until now. READ MORE
Love Is Blind Season 8 Will Take Place In This Midwestern City
Here we go again. READ MORE
MORE FUN STUFF
—Julia Stiles' Favorite Books Include Works By Ethan Hawke & Jessi Klein
—“Quietcations” Are Becoming A Major 2025 Wellness Trend
—“Low Energy” Hobbies Will Help You Feel Fulfilled Without Leaving The Couch
Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.