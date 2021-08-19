Ed Sheeran's "Visiting Hours" Lyrics Will Break Your Heart & Put It Together Again
I'm literally sobbing.
Ed Sheeran’s new song will tug at your heartstrings. After releasing “Bad Habits” on June 25, Sheeran followed up with a new song, “Visiting Hours” on Aug. 19. This time around, he slowed things down with a heart-wrenching ballad, and the lyrics are sure to have you in your feels. Ed Sheeran's “Visiting Hours" lyrics are about the passing of a close friend.
Sheeran released “Visiting Hours” on the same day he announced his fifth studio album, Equals. The singer said fans can expect the album to arrive on Oct. 29, and revealed it’s one of his most personal records to date.
“I started writing and recording this album June 2017. It’s been a long, long process. I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record,” he said, before explaining the back story of “Visiting Hours.”
“The next song off of it is called ‘Visiting Hours,’ which I finished for my friend Michael who sadly passed away this year,” he said.
Sheeran also revealed he had a little help from Kylie Minogue and Jimmy Barnes on the song. “Thank you to @kylieminogue and @jimmybarnesofficial for sharing their talent on the backing vocals of the recorded version of this song. It’s an honour to sing with you. I hope you love it,” Sheeran said.
Fans can listen to the song in full below.
While Sheerios wait for the full record to arrive, they can catch every lyric to “Visiting Hours” below in the meantime.
Verse 1
I wish that heaven had visiting hours
So I could just show up and bring good news
That she's getting older and I wish that you'd met her
The things that she'll learn from me, I got them all from you
Chorus
Can I just stay a while and we'll put all the world to rights?
The little ones will grow and I'll still drink your favorite wine
And soon, they're going to close, but I'll see you another day
So much has changed since you've been away
Verse 2
Well, I wish that heaven had visiting hours
So I could just swing by and ask your advice
What would you do in my situation?
I haven't a clue how I'd even raise them
What would you do? 'Cause you always do what's right
Chorus
Can we just talk a while until my worries disappear?
I'd tell you that I'm scared of turning out a failure
You'd say, "Remember that the answer's in the love that we create"
So much has changed since you've been away
Verse 3
I wish that heaven had visiting hours
And I would ask them if I could take you home
But I know what they'd say, that it's for the best
So I would live life the way you taught me
And make it on my own
Chorus
And I will close the door, but I will open up my heart
And everyone I love will know exactly who you are
'Cause this is not goodbye, it is just 'til we meet again
So much has changed since you've been away