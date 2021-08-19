Ed Sheeran's "Visiting Hours" Lyrics Will Break Your Heart & Put It Together Again

Ed Sheeran’s new song will tug at your heartstrings. After releasing “Bad Habits” on June 25, Sheeran followed up with a new song, “Visiting Hours” on Aug. 19. This time around, he slowed things down with a heart-wrenching ballad, and the lyrics are sure to have you in your feels. Ed Sheeran's “Visiting Hours" lyrics are about the passing of a close friend.

Sheeran released “Visiting Hours” on the same day he announced his fifth studio album, Equals. The singer said fans can expect the album to arrive on Oct. 29, and revealed it’s one of his most personal records to date.

“I started writing and recording this album June 2017. It’s been a long, long process. I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record,” he said, before explaining the back story of “Visiting Hours.”

“The next song off of it is called ‘Visiting Hours,’ which I finished for my friend Michael who sadly passed away this year,” he said.

Sheeran also revealed he had a little help from Kylie Minogue and Jimmy Barnes on the song. “Thank you to @kylieminogue and @jimmybarnesofficial for sharing their talent on the backing vocals of the recorded version of this song. It’s an honour to sing with you. I hope you love it,” Sheeran said.

Fans can listen to the song in full below.

While Sheerios wait for the full record to arrive, they can catch every lyric to “Visiting Hours” below in the meantime.

Verse 1

I wish that heaven had visiting hours

So I could just show up and bring good news

That she's getting older and I wish that you'd met her

The things that she'll learn from me, I got them all from you

Chorus

Can I just stay a while and we'll put all the world to rights?

The little ones will grow and I'll still drink your favorite wine

And soon, they're going to close, but I'll see you another day

So much has changed since you've been away

Verse 2

Well, I wish that heaven had visiting hours

So I could just swing by and ask your advice

What would you do in my situation?

I haven't a clue how I'd even raise them

What would you do? 'Cause you always do what's right

Chorus

Can we just talk a while until my worries disappear?

I'd tell you that I'm scared of turning out a failure

You'd say, "Remember that the answer's in the love that we create"

So much has changed since you've been away

Verse 3

I wish that heaven had visiting hours

And I would ask them if I could take you home

But I know what they'd say, that it's for the best

So I would live life the way you taught me

And make it on my own

Chorus

And I will close the door, but I will open up my heart

And everyone I love will know exactly who you are

'Cause this is not goodbye, it is just 'til we meet again

So much has changed since you've been away