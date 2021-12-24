Not only are Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift total besties, they’ve figured out the formula to making music magic together. The pop stars have a number of collab tracks under their belts, including “Everything Has Changed,” “End Game,” and most recently, “Run.” After all their joint success, why not keep a good thing going? It seems the pop stars could have another collab in the works, at least according to hints Sheeran has been dropping.

Sheeran has said his next album, The Joker And The Queen, will arrive sometime in 2022, though it doesn’t have an exact release date just yet. And while that’s already enough to look forward to, fans also believe there will be a special collaboration with Swift featured on the record. For starters, Sheeran’s last music video, “Overpass Grafitti,” included a major hint. In the clip, he holds up a newspaper article about his forthcoming album.

“That is my next single, I’m super excited about it,” Sheeran said of The Joker And The Queen. “I’ve done a collaboration for it that will come out in the New Year with someone I just love,” he added.

His leather jacket in the music video featured a patch that had Taylor’s name on the back, so fans immediately presumed this was an Easter egg about what’s to come.

The next clue? Sheeran’s video also included a newspaper with the headline, “Sheerio sleuths seeing the signs everywhere.” Well, Sheerio sleuths indeed saw the signs, and they took to Twitter with their theories.

“Don't play ED,” one fan tweeted. “Taylor has trained us for easter eggs and this is a pretty simple one so you better give us the song.”

“Manifesting an entire Ed & Taylor collab+bestie album/tour,” another fan tweeted.

Some fans also pointed out that Swift may have teased the collab in her video for “I Bet You Think About Me.” “The equals sign in the cake means Ed + Taylor The Joker and the Queen collab and she is feral for that,” one tweet read.

Only time will tell if the long-rumored collab will actually see the light of day, but for now, Sheerios and Swifties have their fingers crossed.