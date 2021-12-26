Drake Is In Peak Dad Mode Playing With His Son Adonis In This Holiday Video

Drake is totally having a holly, jolly Christmas. On Friday, Dec. 24, the rapper shared an adorable black and white video on IG that showed him horsing around with his four-year-old son Adonis along with the son of Drake’s closest friend, Nessel “Chubbs” Beezer. The video clip shows a humorous Drake trying to “escape” the children’s grip on his neck and back and says, “I’m gonna get out of this. I gotta get out of this.” The children laugh and tumble as Drake continues to struggle to get free and, honestly, Drake’s 2021 Christmas Instagram video with his son Adonis makes for some cute content.

The 35-year-old rapper captioned the post, “Merry Christmas From The Gang,” and finished by typing the fingers-crossed emoji and a twinkling heart emoji.

Drake co-parents Adonis with French artist and model Sophie Brussaux. And although his son is four, Drake and Brussaux kept Adonis out of the public eye and co-parented on the down-low for most of his life. However, in March 2020, Drake introduced Adonis on Instagram with a heartfelt caption saying, “It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you,” he wrote as he hinted at the stay-at-home rules that began mid-March. “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

Since Adonis's debut, Drake has not been shy about sharing cute moments with his son. In fact, Drake got real candid as to why he loves sharing pics of his family on Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne. "I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," Drake said. “I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket... I just wanted to free myself of that.”

On the rapper’s 2021 album Certified Lover Boy, he drops a handful of lyrics that pay homage to his son and Drake’s experience as a father. In the opening track “Champagne Poetry,” Drake sings “I been hot since the birth of my son/ Co-parent of the year/ We figured out a rapport.” Again, while listening to “Papi’s Home,” listeners can hear the rapper praise Brussaux, “See your mother raised a fine young man/ Daddy's home/ And I know I missed so much of your life.”

On May 23, Drake accepted his Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards, and received the trophy while standing on stage with Adonis. Drake closed his speech by saying, “And to you,” he said as he gave Adonis a kiss on the cheek. “I want to dedicate this award to you.”

It’s pretty clear Drake loves being a father and it shows in both his music and social media presence. Drake certainly has made sure not to live his life under a blanket.