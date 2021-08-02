This New Don't Look Up Footage Teases The Most Star-Studded Cast Ever

Ever since it was announced at the beginning of 2020, Don’t Look Up has been one of the most highly anticipated movies of the moment. The apocalyptic comedy not only marks Jennifer Lawrence’s acting return, but also stars just about all the biggest names in Hollywood, from Meryl Streep to Chris Evans to Ariana Grande. After a delayed production, the star-studded movie is finally about to premiere on Netflix, so here’s what fans can look forward to about Don’t Look Up, including its release date and some buzzy teaser-trailers.

Don’t Look Up is the latest political comedy from writer-director Adam McKay. McKay got his start writing and directing Will Ferrell’s silliest movies, like Anchorman and Step Brothers, but he has recently shifted his focus to satirizing American government and big business in Oscar-winning comedies like The Big Short and Vice. The upcoming Netflix movie will continue that trend, with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio starring as a pair of astronomers who have trouble warning people that a giant comet is about to destroy Earth. Given the current state of our planet, it’s clear what the film is commenting on, and it will deliver that message with some laughs and a ton of major movie stars.

Don’t Look Up Release Date

Netflix has not yet confirmed an exact release date for Don’t Look Up, but its first teaser confirms it will arrive in 2021. The movie will likely premiere this fall to be competitive in the Oscars race.

Don’t Look Up Cast

The Netflix comedy boasts what is probably the most impressive cast list in recent memory. DiCaprio and Lawrence helm the film, and the rest of the cast is stacked with A-list talent, including Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tyler Perry. (Plus, Don’t Look Up will serve as Grande’s first major movie role.)

Don’t Look Up Trailer

Netflix has released two short teasers for Don’t Look Up. The first just shows DiCaprio and Lawrence’s characters sharing a worried look. The second hit airwaves on Sunday, Aug. 1, during the Tokyo Olympics. It includes footage of DiCaprio’s character nervously attempting to warn the president about the impending comet. The clip gives fans a first glimpse of Streep playing President Janie Orlean and Hill playing the president’s son and chief of staff.

Netflix

Expect Netflix to drop a full trailer showing off the all-star cast as Don’t Look Up inches toward its release date later in 2021.