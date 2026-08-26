The queen of country music has passed, and all of her colleagues are mourning the immeasurable loss. On Aug. 25, Dolly Parton’s family announced that the singer had died at age 80. Parton had been vocal about her deteriorating health in the years prior to her death, with a statement from her reps confirming that she died following a “brief battle with cancer.” It didn’t take long for pretty much all of the biggest musicians and actors to memorialize Parton’s indelible impact on the world in emotional tributes.

Throughout Parton’s several decades in show business, she penned some of the most beloved standards of the 20th century, including “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.” She also delivered memorable acting performances in films like 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias. But most of all, the Tennessee native was beloved for her philanthropy and quick wit.

Parton’s influence had permeated every facet of American pop culture by the time of her death, prompting some of the most notable performers of the generation to share deeply-felt tributes revealing how much they looked up to her. Read a selection of how the late megastar is being remembered below.

Miley Cyrus

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Cyrus had an incredibly close relationship with Parton, who was her godmother, and played her Aunt Dolly on her TV series Hannah Montana. The two frequently worked together, and often spoke about their profound love for one another. As fans of Cyrus had expected, the singer’s tribute to her late godmother was especially emotional.

“The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram. “I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis. I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things.”

Taylor Swift

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Though Swift did not work with Parton, she met the queen of country early in her career and has frequently cited her as an inspiration. Swift reflected on Parton’s legacy in a statement released to People after her death.

“A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right,” Swift wrote. “But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one. Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals.”

“She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted. Somehow she was true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person. She possessed the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self worth as an artist,”

“Along with her other fans, I am so grateful for all of it,” Swift continued. “For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts. For the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did. For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too. Dolly, I’ll think of you each step of the way.”

Beyoncé

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Beyoncé and Parton worked together on a reimagined version of Parton’s hit “Jolene,” which was included on Beyoncé’s 2024 country album Cowboy Carter along with a spoken-word interlude from Parton. Beyoncé honored Parton with a statement on her website, which read:

“Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.”

Jane Fonda

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Fonda developed a decades-long, close bond with Parton after they co-starred in the 1980 comedy 9 to 5. Upon learning of her longtime friend’s death, Fonda wrote on Instagram:

“I am devastated. I just learned that Dolly has moved on. I know that millions are mourning and I want to say this – more than anyone I have ever known, Dolly will always be with us because she was so present, so powerful, so generous and playful that she is woven into all our lives and hearts forever,” Fonda wrote. “I never knew anyone like her. She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows ofTennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves. She was many things…lyricist, songstress, player of many instruments, writer, prankster, visionary, loyal friend, who’d never go to bed before she and her friends had laughed so hard they’d have to cross their legs.”

“She was the voluptuous embodiment of empathy. That’s something of hers she’d want us all to take with us,” Fonda continued. “To her gay and trans fans, I want you to know that she loved you. You know that without me telling you. She loved all her fans and they are legion. And you know she doesn’t want y’all to mourn now. Dress up and celebrate her spirit.”

Lily Tomlin

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Parton’s other 9 to 5 co-star, Lily Tomlin, was much more brief with in her emotional response to the death. “No words,” Tomlin wrote beneath a throwback photo of herself and Parton, followed by a broken heart emoji.

Sabrina Carpenter

Carpenter became one of Parton’s last collaborators, bringing the country icon in for the 2025 remix of her song “Please Please Please.” She reflected on their time together by sharing shots from the music video after Parton’s death, writing:

“The only thing I could say after we first met was ‘She really is an angel walking the earth’ and ‘We look like we could be sisters!’” Carpenter wrote. “I will cherish our laughter and conversations and I will keep your wisdom, your playful outlook on life, and perfect sense of humor in my pocket for the rainy days. There will never be another you and how lucky are we all to have experienced your singular magic as well as your once in a lifetime voice, songs, and heart. Your light will be something the world will search forever to find again. I will always love you.”

Eminem

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One of the most unexpected tributes to Parton came from rapper Eminem, who posted a letter the singer sent him after he was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. In the note, Parton expressed feeling an “unexplained connection” to the rap artist despite never meeting him and praised his “very special” talents.

“I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me,” Eminem wrote beneath the message. “She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words.”

Kesha

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Kesha recorded a duet with Parton in 2017, but their lore does back much further. The “TiK ToK” singer’s mom, Pebe Sebert, actually wrote the standard Parton popularized in 1980, “Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle to You.” At a concert the night of Parton’s death, Kesha honored her former collaborator by performing that song after an emotional speech to the crowd.

“I just want to say thank you for bringing me so much joy today, because earlier today, I’m sure many of y’all know that we lost Ms. Dolly Parton. We literally lost an angel. Through her art and through her kindness and through her love, she will live forever,” Kesha said at her show. “For those of you who don’t know, I come from a long lineage of songwriters and before I was born, my mom actually wrote a song for Dolly Parton. That song bought us a house with a roof. That song put me through school.”

“For those of you who don’t know, I was making that album in the middle of a very scary litigation, and I was in the #MeToo movement, and having such a legendary woman do this song with me and stand beside me, it made me really feel like God was on my side,” Kesha continued. “That’s how it feels working with Dolly Parton. So, in honor of her incredible legacy and a beautiful life, I’d like to sing the song that my mom wrote for her.”

Kacey Musgraves

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Musgraves frequently cited Parton as an inspiration to her artistry throughout her career, and the two performed together at the 2019 Grammys. After Parton’s death, Musgraves posted a selfie she took with Parton, and mourned her in a series of social media posts.

“Dolly. This really really hurts,” Musgraves began a string of X posts. “The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden. So glad she’s with her Carl Dean. No one talk to me today.”

Reba McEntire

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McEntire was Parton’s friend and frequent collaborator throughout the years. After Parton’s death, her fellow country music icon reflected on Parton’s loving spirit.

“Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side. Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart,” McEntire wrote on Instagram. “There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang. Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her. I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you, Reba.”