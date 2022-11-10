The Reason Doja Cat Is Panicked About Her Twitter Name Is Surprising

It seems Doja Cat may be stuck spreading holiday cheer year-round. Since Elon Musk took over Twitter on Oct. 27, the social media platform has undergone a few controversial changes. Perhaps the most notable change is users can now shell out $8 a month for Twitter Blue and recieved a verification badge. However, it seems there’s an unexpected catch to verification on Twitter, and Doja is bearing the brunt of it.

Recently, the “Streets” singer entered jolly mode early and changed her Twitter name to ‘Christmas.’ She also updated her avatar and background image to match the holiday theme. Her current Twitter photo includes text that reads, “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.” It wasn’t long until the performer realized she couldn’t change her name back from “Christmas.” Turns out, it seems, that Elon’s new Twitter bans verified accounts from making changes to their display name. Doja isn’t the only verified account realising this.

However, she might be one of few who made it clear to Elon that she was not happy with the new rule. “Why can’t I change my name on here,” Doja tweeted on Nov. 10.

She the followed this up with a second tweet: “How do I change it also f*ck you Elon.”

Then came a third stating she simply wanted her name changed. “I don’t wanna be christmas forever,” Doja said, tagging Elon in her Tweet. “@elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake.”

Eventually, Musk got back to Doja and said he’s “working” to address the issue.

Even with a response from Elon, Doja frustration wasn’t done. She then tweeted a six-second audio clip simply sighing and a second audio clip criticizing the new Twitter Blue change.

“You guys are paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favorite pop star is,” Doja Cat said in the audio clip. “You're paying $8 a month to come on here and say [stuff] like ‘byeee.’”

As of now, Doja is still holding stuck with the festive display name. Here’s hoping she can change it by Christmas.