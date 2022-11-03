Here's What To Watch On Disney+ This Holiday Season

When streaming services first started making their own programming in 2013, most didn’t go beyond regular dramas or comedies. But by the time Disney+ launched in 2019, Netflix and others had picked up that the holidays were a ratings goldmine. The House of Mouse already had a long history of celebrating Halloween and Christmas on the Disney Channel and Freeform, so Disney’s streaming service quickly jumped in with both feet. And Disney+’s 2022 holiday lineup is a reminder the company has been doing this for a long time.

Disney+ has planned a mix of old and new for the holiday period, much as it did with Halloween. Like Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to the classic Hocus Pocus, Disney+ will debut The Santa Clauses, the sequel series to The Santa Clause films. It will also go very traditional with a new movie, Mickey Saves Christmas. Plus, there are musical holiday specials like Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, and a snow sculpture competition, Best in Snow.

But Disney isn’t the only brand under the streaming umbrella. Last year, Lucasfilm did The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, and this year, Marvel has The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Also, the Night at the Museum franchise will release a brand new installment, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.

All that and old favorites like Home Alone and The Muppet Christmas Carol (now with new bonus songs for the 30th anniversary!) will also be available on the service, just in time for the holidays.

Here’s a full rundown of all titles heading this way for the holidays on Disney+.

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.

Nov. 1

Donna Hay Christmas

Nov. 9

Save Our Squad with David Beckham

Zootopia+

Nov. 16

The Santa Clauses

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Nov. 18

Best in Snow

Disenchanted

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

Nov. 20

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium Red Carpet

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium Concert

Nov. 21

Dancing With The Stars Season 33 Finale

Nov. 25

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Nov. 30

Willow

Dec. 2

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2: Rodrick Rules

Dec. 9

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

Dec. 14

National Treasure: Edge of History

Dec. 16

Le Pupille

Dec. 28