So Um... Did Nadia Die In Russian Doll Season 2?

If Season 1 of Russian Doll was a time loop, then Season 2 is a whole roller coaster filled with every twist, turn, and loop-the-loop imaginable. Instead of being stuck in the same day, Nadia gets in touch with her family history in the second season, traveling back in time to live out pivotal moments in her mother and grandmother’s lives. It all led up to an incredibly confusing finale, which probably has viewers wondering if Nadia and Alan died in Russian Doll Season 2 or not. Let’s try to explain want went down on those subway tracks.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Russian Doll Season 2 finale. After using the subway to travel to the past all season long, the Season 2 finale saw the underground train take Nadia and Alan on their most unexpected trip yet. After hunting down their magical subway car that had been stalled on the tracks, Nadia and Alan get hit by the subway and wake up in a strange new realm.

Both Nadia and Alan are just as confused about their fates as viewers, especially once they encounter their dead relatives in the underground world. Alan meets his grandmother Agnes, and asks “Am I dead?,” but doesn’t get an answer. He does get some cryptic information about this strange area, though, which is apparently called the void. “We call it the void,” Agnes said. “It’s an empty pocket of space leftover from a job that was never completed.”

Likewise, Nadia also asked her mother Nora if she’s dead when she saw her in a subway car. “Just because I came before you doesn’t mean I have all the answers,” Nora responded.

After having cathartic moments with their loved ones — Alan learns to stop dwelling on past mistakes and Nadia fully accepts Nora as her mother — Nadia and Alan escaped the void and reunited at Ruthie’s memorial get-together at Maxine’s. So, if they were dead, it seems like they were brought back to live before the end of the season.

While the void is purposefully left unexplained, it definitely felt like it was the show’s version of the afterlife, or at least some sort of limbo where the spirits of the dead can come in contact with the living. Hopefully, its introduction in the finale means that the void will be further explored in a potential Season 3, which could finally give Russian Doll fans some answers about why Nadia and Alan are connected to these spacetime distortions.