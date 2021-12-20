This Tiny Detail On Yellowjackets Could Be A Huge Clue

Despite its plane crash plot and supernatural overtones reminiscent of Lost, the show Yellowjackets owes a lot to is NBC’s This Is Us. Like the Pearson clan, the Yellowjackets’ past is an undiscovered country, playing on the audience’s assumptions to hide twists in plain sight. But fans got several clues in Episode 6 that suggest at least one significant premise viewers hold is incorrect. Did Jackie survive the wilderness on Yellowjackets? Let’s consider Shauna’s trip to visit her parents.

Warning: Spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1, Episode 6 follow. To paraphrase A Christmas Carol, Jackie was dead, to begin with; there is no doubt whatever about that. Her Yellowjackets uniform was given to Shauna by Jackie’s parents on the occasion of her 40th birthday; her room sits as a shrine to the daughter who is no longer with them. But since the show’s premiere, audiences have assumed Jackie was murdered in the wilderness. The mysterious girl running through the woods who becomes dinner for the starving high schoolers was wearing the same necklace Jackie sports in the premiere. Years later, Shauna is married to Jeff, Jackie’s high school boyfriend. The obvious inference: two went in; one came out.

But the girl on the run looks nothing like Jackie. And Jackie has a habit of handing out that necklace for good luck, as viewers saw in the pilot episode. Now, a clue indicates Jackie survived: Her diary.

Michael Courtney/SHOWTIME

In Episode 6, “Spirits,” Jeff and Shauna pay their yearly visit to Jackie’s parents. It’s a ritual of self-abnegation where Jackie’s mother is allowed to passive-aggressively hate on Shauna for the life she thinks Jackie should have had. But when Shauna pops up to the shrine of a bedroom, still sitting untouched all these years later, she picks up Jackie’s pink diary. She looks at the entries detailing Jackie’s Top Ten Tunes, Top Ten Movies, Must-See Movies, and Movie Characters She Would Be.

The past is set in the spring of 1996, weeks before graduation, end of May, beginning of June. But the first song on the list is “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls. Now, this could be an error in research. If one googles “Wannabe,” they will see it was first released in July 1996. But that was in the U.K. It was not released in the states until January 1997.

With the internet still in its infancy in 1996, U.K. pop tunes like “Wannabe” did not cross into a New Jersey high schooler’s ears until they were released in America. In short, Jackie’s top song, the one the series puts at the top of the list so viewers will have time to read it in the few seconds before Shauna turns the page, is one she would not have heard until after getting rescued.

Again, this could be a minor error, but it’s not the only discrepancy.

On the list of Must-See Movies: Kingpin. Release date: July 1996.

On the list of Top 10 Movies: Matilda, August 1996, The English Patient, November 1996. Scream, December 1996.

Movie character Jackie wants to be: Rose from Titanic. Release date: December 1997.

Unlike “Wannabe” or the movies, which could conceivably be an error in fact-checking, everyone knows Titanic didn’t come out until 1997. Even if one fudges their trip to Nationals to be late enough in 1996 to excuse everything else on this list, there is no way around Titanic. If the girls’ plane went down in June 1996, it would have been the movie playing in theaters when they were finally rescued 19 months later.

If Jackie’s diary is to be believed, she came home. But what happens next, be it untimely passing or taking her own life, remains a mystery.

Yellowjackets Season 1 is currently airing in weekly release on Showtime on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET. Season 2 is already greenlit.