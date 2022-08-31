The PLL: Original Sin Bosses Confirmed Whether This Character Is Dead Or Alive

Every Pretty Little Liars fan knew that Season 1 wasn’t going to end without a pretty substantial body count, but the final moment of the season left one character’s fate in question. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t finished Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The bloody finale revealed A’s true identity, but the most heinous villain of all wasn’t wearing a mask — he was pretending to be the girls’ close friend and confidant the whole time. In the end, Chip admitted he was the person who assaulted both Imogen and Tabby, and as the two survivors made plans to press charges against him, A had something else in mind. The last shot of the season had viewers wondering if Chip died in the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 finale, and now we finally have a definitive answer.

The very last moment in PLLOS’ Season 1 finale definitely seemed to suggest Chip is a goner. I mean, A showed up on his doorstep, and he already made Chip one of his prime targets earlier when Imogen told him that Chip had assaulted her and Tabby in the same way Sheriff Beasley assaulted Angela Waters. After the reveal that A is actually Angela’s demented brother Archie out to avenge his sister’s mistreatment, it’s clear why he would want to kill Chip ASAP.

But the last shot left Chip’s fate vague. Viewers saw him answer the door and come face to face (or, face to mask) with A, but then the credits started to roll before we saw what happened next. Well, wonder no more, because showrunner Lindsay Calhoon Bring confirmed Chip is indeed dead in an Aug. 30 interview with E! News. “Chip is an irredeemable character,” Bring said. “Chip found a fitting end in our show.”

HBO Max

So no, thankfully fans don’t have to worry about seeing Chip any more if the PLL spinoff gets a second season. Unfortunately, though, a second season is still not guaranteed. HBO Max has yet to announce if PLLOS will get a Season 2 or not, and it’s honestly a huge question mark at this point because although the buzzy spinoff blew up on social media, HBO Max has been on a very notable cancel spree since Original Sin’s first season ended.

Fans will just have to hold out hope that the Liars will be back again in due time. At least they won’t have Chip to worry about.