So Like, PLL: Original Sin Season 2 *Needs* To Happen

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 came to a dramatic close when the final three episodes were released on Aug. 18, 2022. But fans immediately wanted more. Sure, A’s identity was revealed and a lot of questions were answered, but even more threads were left dangling in the last 10 minutes of the final episode. If you’re crossing your fingers for an Original Sin Season 2, here’s everything you need to know so far.

Warning: Spoilers for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 follow. Episode 10 of Original Sin brought a lot of storylines to a close... just to open them right up again, in true PLL fashion. A’s identity was revealed with Angela’s twin brother, Archie as the muscle, and their father/the high school principal, Clanton, as the brains behind it all. Further, Sheriff Beasley, who was discovered to be Angela’s attacker, survived being stabbed by his wife, and Tabby and Imogen’s attacker, Chip, was arrested. But just as quickly as the Liars could make all this progress, it all fell apart — Chip came home on bail, Archie broke free from his hospital bed, attacked Beasley, and in the last moments of the season, he showed up to attack Chip.

All of these cliffhangers, including the fact that OG PLL stars Ezra and Aria are adopting Imogen’s baby, have fans wanting a Season 2. It seems fans aren’t alone in that — the cast has also been advocating online for another installment. Bailee Madison, who plays Imogen, tweeted, “Is it time for a sequel? ;)” and Chandler Kinney, who plays Tabby, tweeted, “Is there a sequel in the offing???”

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but here’s what else you need to know about a potential Season 2:

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 2 Cast

Very little has been shared about a potential second season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin because it has yet to be officially renewed,. But most of the actors on the show, including Madison and Kinney, have been pretty public about lobbying for a second season.

If the show does come back for a second season, it would make sense for the cast to remain essentially unchanged — although with that murderous cliffhanger, fans might be seeing way less of Carson Rowland, who plays Chip. Madison, Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, and Mallory Bechtel would most likely continue to make up the key cast, as well as their mothers and significant others.

That ~other~ all-important cliffhanger about a potential Ezria adoption could also bring in members of the OG cast like Ian Harding and Lucy Hale, who played Ezra and Aria in the original series.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 2 Predicted Release Date

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

Because the series has yet to be greenlit for a second season, there is no predicted release date for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin at this time. But co-creator Lindsay Calhoon Bring told Collider, “We do have ideas for moving forward, and we have some pretty fun and exciting story ideas and places for the characters to go after this." Although this isn’t confirmation, fans can at least rest assured the creators would like a second season to explore some of these Season 1 loose ends.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 2 Trailer

There is yet to be a trailer for a potential second season of this new entry to the Pretty Little Liars universe. Fans will just have to rely on TikTok fancams and Reddit theory threads until word of the show is released.