Demi Lovato has had an action-packed year: their new docuseries Dancing with the Devil dropped in March, they came out as non-binary in May, and they chose a new “California sober” lifestyle to follow in July. Most recently, the superstar performed on stage with All Time Low, and now, Demi Lovato's "Sad Summer" fest performance is getting backlash.

On Aug. 1, Lovato uploaded an Instagram story criticizing people who attended the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. They captioned the photo of the crowd, "C'MON Y'ALL!!! THERE IS STILL A PANDEMIC HAPPENING!!!" All good so far, right?

But then, on Aug. 8 (only a week later), Lovato decided to join All Time Low on stage at Sad Summer Fest, where they uploaded another Instagram story, only this time, thanking fans for enjoying the show. Now, Lovato is being called out for hypocrisy all over Twitter regarding their flip-flopping stance on whether or not people should attend festivals during the pandemic. Frankly, fans have a point.

But some fans noted that Sad Summer Fest’s attendance numbers were far smaller than that of Lollapalooza’s.

This backlash is the opposite of the support Lovato received on May 19, when they came out as non-binary in an Instagram video. The star explained that after a period of self-discovery, they finally felt comfortable in their own skin. “Over the past year and a half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work,” they said. “And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.”

“I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them,” Lovato added in the vulnerable video. “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

While Lovato has been living her truth, and supporting others for doing the same, it seems like their stance in terms of people attending festivals during the pandemic is still unclear as they have yet to acknowledge the controversy directly.