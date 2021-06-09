Lovatics were blessed with the first episode of Demi Lovato’s podcast on May 19, and the singer has been spilling all the tea ever since. 4D With Demi Lovato takes a deep dive into Lovato’s life, and they have been getting very real about the trials and tribulations of stardom. As Demi Lovato said in a new episode, they felt the need to be feminine to succeed in the music industry.

Lovato enlisted transgender boxer Patricio Manuel to appear on the June 9 episode of the podcast. As the singer told Manuel, they’re more focused on living an honest life these days than anything else.

"I was so afraid at times of what my career would look like if I wasn't that super sexy hyper-feminine pop star," Lovato explained. "My career doesn't matter as much to me now as it does living my truth."

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer went on to explain why transparency has become the most important driving force in their career. "It's quite the opposite but now that I'm living my truth my art has just become that much greater because my art is a reflection of who I am," Lovato said. "So now that I'm able to be more transparent with the world, with who I am, they can see my art better and they hear it better."

Lovato has definitely stayed true to their promise of being more vulnerable than ever with the release of the podcast. Upon its inception, Lovato told fans they would share “what's on my heart and in my mind through conversations with very special guests.”

"We'll dive into identity, creativity, social movements. We'll explore questions about our universe, our communities and ourselves. No matter who you are, how you identify or what you believe, we should all be living life in 4D,” they said.

In addition to Manuel, Lovato has already welcomed the likes of Drew Barrymore, Glennon Doyle, and Alok Vaid-Menon on the show. The series is off to a strong start, and it’s so empowering to see Lovato use their platform to address diversity and identity issues in the entertainment industry.