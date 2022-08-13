Never Have I Ever Season 3 dropped on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 12 and fans are once again super invested in Devi’s dramatic love triangle... which actually became more of a square this season. The high school drama starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar returned for its third season with fresh faces and new romantic interest. Things definite got interesting with the addition of Anirudh Pisharody’s new character Des, as Devi’s latest love interest next to Paxton and Ben. You might also notice another familiar face close to Des. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son, Deacon Phillippe, made his acting debut as Des’ friend Parker.

Although this is his first role, Deacon takes after his parents’ acting skills, stealing his few scenes as Des’ prep-school buddy Parker. The casting decision comes from the show’s co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. His mom is close friends with Kaling and told her about his interest in acting, according to Variety. “We were breaking the season and there was this role that seemed like it would be perfect for Deacon,” Kaling told Variety in an Aug. 12 interview. It was his first reading that landed him the role. Fisher told Variety she was impressed by Deacon, “He was great, and we were like ‘Come aboard!’”

The teen star’s big break comes after his June 9 high school graduation where Witherspoon and Ryan came together to celebrate their son. The pair split in 2006 after seven years of marriage, but remain on good terms as co-parents to Deacon and their daughter Ava. Deacon is also a talented musician after releasing singles “Long Run” and “Love For the Summer” in 2020. Billboard called him “the upcoming EDM star.” He’s now getting his big acting break in Never Have I Ever Season 3.

LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX © 2022

“He’s obviously so talented and he’s great-looking, and we just thought he would be great and he was excited to come and do it,” Kaling said. “He’s just such a well-raised kid. He’s so talented, he’s so funny and fit in perfectly with the cast. The cast and the crew loved him and it was special to have him.”

Fisher added, “This is the first thing he has ever done, but he was such a professional. He was just raised like a wonderful young man. He came to set really prepared and he did a great job.” It looks like we’ll be seeing more of Deacon on-screen and hopefully his character will be in Season 4, which will be the show’s last season.

Until then, Season 3 fully delivers more comedy, romance, and drama as the teens face the end of high school. “We try to pack in a lot in each season. There’s emotional things that we trying to showcase, but also it still needs to be a funny show,” Kaling said.

The third season of Never Have I Ever dropped on Netflix on Aug. 12.