This isn’t the Cruel Intentions you watched back in the ’90s. Prime Video’s new adaptation of the cult-classic erotic drama makes a lot of changes to the story of two sexually manipulative step-siblings (like, so many changes), but although there’s a lot of new stuff, the show also snuck in a few Easter eggs for true fans of the 1999 film. Some of the callback references are pretty obvious, but there are also a few more subtle allusions to the movie, and some twists in the lore.

The new TV version of Cruel Intentions centers on Caroline and Lucien, scheming step-siblings who run the Greek social scene at their Washington, D.C. university. Like in the original movie, Caroline entices Lucien to make a bet with her: if he can seduce chaste new student Annie, then she will sleep with him. The wager sets off an increasingly wicked web of delicious deceit, with the new college setting and some important character changes adding some fresh layers to the movie’s story.

Fans of the movie will likely have mixed reactions to how the show changes things around, but one thing they can all celebrate is the amount of clever references to the Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe-led flick.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

1. Ronald Is Back... Kinda.

The only actor from the 1999 movie to return in the new series is Sean Patrick Thomas. He played Ronald, Cecile’s music teacher and love interest, in the movie. Now, he’s been promoted to professor, although his role is somewhat similar to before. He’s Professor Chadwick in the show, a recently divorced history professor whom CeCe (the new version of Cecile) grows close with as she TAs for him.

Prime Video

2. Lucien’s Car Is The Same As Sebastian’s.

Sebastian’s vintage Jaguar XK140 was a big part of Cruel Intentions, as he puts up his prized possession in his bet with Kathryn. Naturally, Lucien has the same car model, which he also wagers with Caroline. Although, in the show, Lucien doesn’t actually have possession of his beloved vehicle, as his parents have revoked his privileges.

Prime Video

3. Caroline Has Kathryn’s Iconic Necklace, Which Holds The Same Secret.

One of the most memorable props from Cruel Intentions was Kathryn’s characteristic crucifix necklace. It’s an accent piece that perfectly represents her insidiousness: pious on the outside, but hiding a salacious secret within. Throughout the movie, Kathryn would repeatedly snort cocaine she’d hidden inside the religious jewelry.

Caroline has the same exact necklace, with the same hidden coke compartment that she opens up quite often.

Prime Video

4. Caroline Repeats Kathryn’s Most Scathing Line.

It doesn’t take long for the new series to get to one of Kathryn’s most memorable takedowns. After Caroline orchestrates the demise of her ex-boyfriend Rourke, she hits him with one final insult: “Sorry, I don’t f*ck losers.” It’s the same thing that Kathryn says to Sebastian after she manipulates him into dumping Annette.

Prime Video

5. Lucien’s Mind Games With A Therapist Are A Bit Different From Sebastian’s.

One of the first scenes of 1999’s Cruel Intentions shows Sebastian putting some moves on his therapist, only for her to later find out he was sleeping with her daughter and then screwed her over. Lucien also seduces a therapist, except the power flips after they sleep together. Rather than him leaving with the upper hand, the therapist points out how Lucien uses sex to mask his insecurities.

Prime Video

6. Kathryn’s Same-Sex Kiss Is Reimagined.

The kiss between Kathryn and Cecile became one of the biggest moments to come from Cruel Intentions, so of course the new series had to pay homage to it somehow. However, the show switched up which two characters lock lips. Instead of Caroline kissing her mentee CeCe, she shares a kiss with new girl Annie — the character inspired by Annette. Though the characters are different, the backstory for the moment remains the same, as Caroline is offering to help the inexperiences Annie train for her first kiss.