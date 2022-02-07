CRAVITY Just Dropped Breathtaking Concept Photos For Their New Album

CRAVITY is gearing up to make another comeback! Six months after they dropped their first album, The Awakening: Written in the Stars, in August 2021, the K-pop group announced on Jan. 26 they’ll unveil the second part of their record, Liberty: In Our Cosmos, this February. To help fans prepare for the release, CRAVITY shared a schedule for their upcoming comeback, revealing there are plenty of things in store in the coming weeks, from concept photos and video teasers to a highlight medley.

CRAVITY — made up of members Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin — debuted in April 2020 with their first EP, Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are, which featured their hit single “Break All The Rules.” The group returned that August with their second EP, Season 2. Hideout: The New Day We Step Into, and follow-up single “Flame” before completing their album trilogy in January 2021 with the arrival of Season 3. Hideout: Be Our Voice and its lead single “My Turn.”

The guys began a new chapter with the release of The Awakening: Written in the Stars and “Gas Pedal” in August last year, and now, CRAVITY is continuing their story with Liberty: In Our Cosmos. It’s set to arrive in just a few weeks, so here’s everything you need to know surrounding the record before it drops.

CRAVITY's Liberty: In Our Cosmos Album Release Date

CRAVITY’s new album will be here before you know it because it’s slated to release on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

CRAVITY's Liberty: In Our Cosmos Tracklist

On Friday, Feb. 4, CRAVITY unveiled their Liberty: In Our Cosmos tracklist, revealing their record will have a total of eight tracks: “Adrenaline,” “Pow!” “Boppin’,” “Chandelier,” “Flip The Frame,” “I Think Like You,” “Late Night,” and “Outro: In Our Cosmos.”

CRAVITY's Liberty: In Our Cosmos Concept Photos

CRAVITY dropped their first set of concept photos on Jan. 27, 28, 29. They featured members Serim, Allen, and Jungmo, in a variety of poses, including some showing off their beautiful smiles, as well as others giving the camera a fierce gaze. The rest of the photo teasers for the other members will release from Feb. 10 to Feb. 18, so stay tuned for even more breathtaking visuals from CRAVITY.

CRAVITY's Liberty: In Our Cosmos Video Teasers

The first video teaser for CRAVITY’s upcoming album arrived on Sunday, Feb. 6. The three-minute clip teased the group’s cosmic-theme Liberty: In Our Cosmos because it featured the members looking at the stars through a telescope, floating in space, and studying science.

CRAVITY's Liberty: In Our Cosmos Release Schedule

CRAVITY has so many exciting things planned for their fans in the coming weeks, and you can keep up with everything on their agenda by following their comeback schedule.

CRAVITY’s Liberty: In Our Cosmos is sure to blow fans away!