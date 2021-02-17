These Photos Of Joe Alwyn In Conversations With Friends Are So Swoon-y

If you're one of the many people who fell head over heels for Connell and Marianne's love story when Normal People dropped on Hulu in 2020, then get excited. No, unfortunately the Irish romance isn't getting a second season, but the streamer announced the next best thing: an upcoming streaming adaptation of Normal People author Sally Rooney's first novel, Conversations with Friends. To make things even better the cast of Hulu's Conversations with Friends is packed with superstars, including a pop star's boyfriend and a Girls breakout.

The yearning, sprawling love story of seemingly polar opposite schoolmates Connell and Marianne made Normal People a hit both when the novel was first published in 2018 and when it was adapted for Hulu, BBC Three, and RTÉ One as a 2020 limited series. But before she released Normal People, Rooney's debut novel was another twisty romantic drama, 2017's Conversations with Friends. Unlike Normal People, Conversations with Friends centers on two different couples, telling the story of how their intimate lives became unpredictably mixed up in each other.

Following the immense success of Normal People, Hulu and the BBC picked up a series adaptation of Conversations with Friends on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The upcoming show is sure to be a can't-miss watch for all Normal People fans.

Conversations With Friends Release Date Prediction

The series was filmed in Dublin, Belfast, and more international locations in 2021, and it’s expected to be released in Spring 2022.

Conversations With Friends Photos

On Feb. 4, 2022, Hulu released a series of first-look photos featuring the main cast.

Conversations With Friends Cast

Along with the series' announcement came the reveal of a very exciting cast. The four leads of Conversations with Friends will be played by The Favourite star (and Taylor Swift's BF) Joe Alwyn, Girls breakout Jemima Kirke, Utopia actor Sasha Lane, and newcomer Alison Oliver.

Conversations With Friends Plot

The novel Conversations with Friends centers on two couples: college students Frances (played by Oliver) and Bobbi (Lane), and the older married couple Nick (Alwyn) and Melissa (Kirke). Told from Frances' point of view, it's a story of both Frances and Bobbi becoming drawn into the world of the journalist Melissa after she takes an interest in them at a poetry reading in Dublin. Things start to get complicated when they meet Melissa's husband, an actor named Nick, and Frances finds herself unexpectedly attracted to him, leading to a secret affair.

Look for Conversations with Friends to steam up your screen when it premieres on Hulu sometime in 2022.