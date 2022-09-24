Claysie is over as quickly as it began. The Bachelor couple has had a rollercoaster of a relationship that was anything but ordinary, as expected from a complex Leo and Taurus connection. The stars might not have been aligned for Clayton Echard and Susie Evans, but they emphasized that they remain supportive of each other in their split announcement. They shared a joint Instagram breakup statement on Sept. 23, diving into the reasons for calling off their relationship. Here’s what they had to say about the end of an era.

Clayton’s season of The Bachelor was complicated to say the least. He was in love with three women — Rachel, Gabby, and Susie — before finally realizing his heart was with Susie in the end. But it wasn’t before he sent her home then chased her back, only for Susie to reject his proposal at the final rose ceremony. They rekindled the romance over Instagram DMs and got back together after the show ended. But the tumultuous ups and downs are now over for the couple, as they confirmed in a joint IG post revealing that “Claysie is no more.”

They wrote, “Although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain.” Bachelor Nation fans have witnessed some of that pain. From the pair’s first breakup after the Fantasy Suites to both leaving single after the Final Rose, it was truly painful to watch. The pair said they are going to continue working on themselves separately to be “the best version” one can be.

It wasn’t an easy breakup as Claysie reiterated the “painful decision” they had to make. They stated “external forces” hindered their ability to heal both individually and together. One can only imagine the pressures of fostering a relationship under the scrutiny of the public, let alone having to compete with 30 other women.

At the end of the day, they “stand in support of each other” and are wishing the other “happiness and healing.” It might not be the fairytale ending they were hoping for, but it certainly looks to be the healthiest.