Clare Crawley Got Engaged, So Bachelor Nation Is Celebrating

Things are looking mighty rosy for Clare Crawley. On Oct. 7, the former Bachelorette announced her engagement to Ryan Dawkins, and this proposal — complete with floating lanterns — could put the Bachelorette producers to shame.

Crawley shared the exciting update on Instagram on Oct. 10, penning a sweet tribute to her husband-to-be. “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life ❤️,” she wrote.

That same day, she opened up about the romantic proposal to People. "I am over the moon!” Crawley said. “This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It's just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning." (About a year ago, in Sept. 2021, Crawley and ex-fiancé Dale Moss broke up for the second time. Around that same time, Crawley’s mom, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, was moved into hospice care.)

Crawley only went Instagram-official with Dawkins in September when she called him her “perfect match,” but they’ve actually been together for about a year. Per People, at the time, Crawley pinned an Instagram comment that read, “Babyyyyyy!!! Finally ❤️ A year later and y’all still so f*cking cute 🙌.”

According to Crawley, Dawkins (whose Instagram is still private, BTW) is not interested in fame. “Really what he's in it for is my heart, and he is so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me. It is something I have never experienced. ... It's been such a gift having him in my life,” she said.

It didn’t take long for Bachelor Nation to start chiming in with their congratulations. Rachel Lindsay commented on Crawley’s post, “Soooo happy for you girl!!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world.” Ashley Iaconetti also celebrated the bride-to-be. “AHHHHHH YEESSSS!!! Congratulations SO so happy for you!!” she wrote.

It looks like Crawley really found her person. Just one more question: Did he pop the question with a Neil Lane ring?