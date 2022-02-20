Chrissy Revealed She's Started IVF To Try For Another Baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have always been open about discussing their journey towards creating a family. The couple underwent IVF treatments that helped them conceive their daughter Luna and son Miles. Teigen then naturally conceived their son Jack, but sadly suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020. Now, over a year and a half later, Chrissy Teigen announced on Instagram she’s starting IVF once again.

The model first shared the new development via her IG Stories on Friday, Feb. 18, posting a photo of a case of IVF injections with the caption, “Here we go again,” next to a GIF of an animated uterus.

Teigen then followed her Story up with a proper IG post that provided more detail on Saturday, Feb. 19. “hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote in the caption. “Honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b*tch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

Teigen went on to urge people not to assume anyone is pregnant unless they themselves tell you they are, as everyone experiences pregnancy differently. “But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I'd rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that's how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??”

The new round of IVF treatments began about a year and a half after Teigen and Legend publicly shared their experience of losing Jack in an Instagram post on Spet. 30, 2020. At the time, Teigen wrote, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before,” she said. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough.”

She continued to give insight into the process of how they chose the name Jack. “We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital,” the caption read. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

In an April 2021 interview with Refinery29, the entrepreneur explained her uterus is in a better place after undergoing surgery for endometriosis. “I'm in therapy and something that I talk about often is, I just don't understand how I can't [carry children] because I have a really healthy uterus now,” she told the publication. “I think one lingering thing is that Jack was so healthy, and it was just something with my body that was not right at that time. In my mind, I'm like, 'I need to try again, though. I want to try again. I believe my body's in a better place than it was.’”

Looks like Teigen always knew she was ready to start growing her family again, and she’s taking the necessary steps to try to conceive again.