Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to criticism, and has once, she and husband John Legend have landed in hot water. The couple hosted a Squid Game-themed party at their lavish mansion with some of their celebrity friends all decked out in costumes from the show. No harm in that, right? Well, it’s the way Teigen approached the themed party that is causing backlash. Chrissy’s over-the-top Squid Game party is getting dragged online due to Teigen going all out to recreate the show’s dystopian world, despite the series’ central critique of wealth. The party was organized by party planners Wife of the Party and featured elements from the show like a maze staircase, bunk beds, gold piggy banks, and oh yeah, prizes like a trip to Napa Valley and an expensive dinner for two. It’s safe to say, people had a lot to say and they did not hold back on Twitter.

Teigen shared several photos on Instagram of the party and was thrilled to have brought the hit show to life. “Where do I even begin!! what an absolutely epic night. my dream came true of watching my friends fight,” Teigen wrote. “Dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey. @wifeoftheparty you truly are the best and have THE BEST team ever. Thank you thank you thank you!! More pics to come!!”

However, people were quick to point out Teigen’s lack of awareness when it came to the show’s premise. Since Squid Game’s central message is about the the wealthy elite belittling those less well-off, seeing some of the world’s richest celebs joyfully recreating horrific scenes from the show didn’t really go over well. One user shared, “I...think you missed the point of the show.”

The Netflix show dropped early this fall on Sept. 17 and quickly became the first Korean show to reach the streaming platform’s top charts. The show follows 456 players, who are all in catastrophic financial debt, to compete in a series of lethal children’s games in order to win a multi-billion won prize. Each game is supervised by guards as the Front Man oversees each game.

Show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the premise of the show is supposed to embody today’s competitive capitalist society. This makes Teigen’s over-the-top Squid Game party all the more awkward, and people are not holding back.

Some people admitted that they didn’t mind that Teigen and Legend threw this lavish party because Squid Game parties were being thrown everywhere and a lot of people dressed up as characters for Halloween.

Although Teigen’s party created a wave of awkwardness, the party goes to show that anyone can be a fan of hit shows and celebrities experience pop culture trends just like the rest of us.