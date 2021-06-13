Chris Hemsworth Posted The Ultimate "Best Chris" Troll For Chris Evans' Birthday

Marvel movies take place in a universe where serums and radioactive spiders can give you superpowers, Norse gods are real, and a giant purple alien can wipe out half the world’s population with some fancy stones. But for all its fantastical elements, the MCU sure does feature a lot of dudes name Chris. It’s something the stars themselves are well aware of, as evidenced by Chris Hemsworth’s trolly Instagram for Chris Evans’ birthday.

On Sunday, June 13, Hemsworth celebrated his Avengers costar’s 40th birthday by sharing a sweet message alongside a pic of the wrong Marvel Chris. “Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book 🎉 @chrisevans,” the Thor actor wrote. The catch? He shared a selfie with Chris Pratt, not Chris Evans. With this many Chrises around, who can blame him?!

Marvel fans will also be happy to know that the pic Hemsworth shared also appears to be a behind-the-scenes peek at the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, in which Hemsworth and Pratt will reprise their roles as Thor Odinson and Peter Quill/Star-Lord, respectively.

While fans will have to wait and see how Evans himself responds to Hemsworth’s joke, this certainly isn’t the first time the Hollywood Chrises have made headlines. Last October, TV producer Amy Berg posted photos of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans with the caption, “One has to go.” After tons of Chris discourse erupted when respondents overwhelmingly chose Pratt, Marvel costars like Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo leapt to his defense.

In a more lighthearted moment from December 2020, Pratt was even confused for another one of the Marvel Chrises by Arnold Schwarzenegger, his own father-in-law. When Schwarzenegger joined the virtual telethon Greater Good, which Pratt as hosting, he accidentally referred to his son-in-law as Evans. “Hello, Chris Evans. Not Chris Evans, sorry,” he said, quickly realizing his mistake. “I’ve screwed up this whole thing right from the beginning. Chris Pratt.”

Schwarzenegger added, “Sorry about that. I should know your name, that’s for sure - you’re my favorite son-in-law.” Hopefully the great Hollywood Chris jokes keep coming! Happy birthday, Chris Evans.