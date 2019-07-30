Marvel's Phase 4 was full of surprise announcements, from Mahershala Ali as Blade to WandaVision casting a grown-up version of Monica Rambeau. But the biggest news came during the Thor 4 segment of the panel. Subtitled Love and Thunder, this extra Thor film in the trilogy would star both Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor. On top of it, Tessa Thompson revealed her character would be openly LGBTQ, a first for the franchise. Fans had lots of questions, including will Valkyrie and Lady Sif get together in Thor: Love And Thunder? It may seem like an odd question, but perhaps not so strange as one might think.

Thompson dropped the news on stage by addressing one of the lingering questions post-Avengers: Endgame. The last time fans saw Thor, he was handing over the title of King of Asgard to Valkyrie and heading out with the remaining Guardians of the Galaxy to parts unknown. Obviously, for Love and Thunder, Thor would be back from his travels with those lovable morons. Would Valkryie sill be king?

Thompson confirmed she would still be the ruler of the Asgardians. And as king, her first act would be to find herself a queen. It was a search, she suggested, that would be part of the new film.

Speculation ran rampant as who Thor 4 would pair her up with. It was then that Jaimie Alexander, who played Lady Sif in the first two Thor films, threw her hat into the ring.

At first glance, this might seem a bit far-fetched. Lady Sif was part of the first two Thor films, but she hasn't been on the big screen since 2013's The Dark World. Sif has shown up in the MCU since then, as Alexander, who does a lot of TV work, did a few guest spots on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. around 2014 and 2015. But any plan Taika Waititi might have had to put her in Thor: Ragnarok was nixed when her schedule for NBC's Blindspot conflicted.

That Waititi did want to bring her along to Ragnarok is a good sign, though. Much of the original cast of the Thor universe was either killed off early and often, or cut as part of the comedy reinvention of Hemsworth's lead character. Natalie Portman's Jane, for instance, was taken out completely.

Marvel

Now, of course, Waititi has brought Portman back, as part of the Mighty Thor storyline. If Portman gets to return, why not also bring back Alexander?

Lady Sif is straight in the comics, to the point of being Thor's lover. But the fan fiction surrounding the MCU character turned her into an LGBTQ figure, especially during the early days of Phase 1 and 2, when representation was near zero. To bring Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif back and have her be Valkyrie's lover would not only put a fun twist on the character as Queen of Asgard but bring validation to fans, too.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to arrive in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.