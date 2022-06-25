Chris Evans Finally Said Goodbye To His iPhone 6s After So Many Years

Chris Evans just got a major iPhone upgrade — like, a really major one. On June 23, Evans shared an Instagram photo that showed him transferring data from his old iPhone 6s to what seems to be the latest iPhone 13 Pro. The Captain America actor captioned his Instagram post “RIP iPhone 6s” to memorialize the loss of his years-old iPhone. To put that into perspective, the iPhone 6s was released nearly six years ago on September 25, 2015, the same year that Avengers: Age of Ultron premiered.

It’s safe to say that the actor definitely made the most out of his phone’s lifespan, considering an iPhone is expected to last between five to seven years. “We had a good run. I’ll miss your home button,” Evans wrote on Instagram. If you haven’t come across an iPhone home button in a hot minute, it’s because Apple removed the home button on iPhones for the iPhone X in 2018.

Evans is about to be in for a brand new smartphone experience. He wrote, “I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes.” It’s a mystery how he was even able to use his phone at all. Fans should just be glad his outdated phone never stopped him from sharing cute photos of his dog, Dodger, that are all over his IG.

Evans’ celebrity friends poked some fun at his old phone in the comments, and they have no reason being as funny as they are. Kate Beckinsale commented, “Not the grainy pictures,” and Katherine Langford praised, “That's commitment.” Meanwhile, Bryan Greenberg only had one word for Evans, “Bruh.” Surprisingly, Evans wasn’t alone in his iPhone upgrade, Octavia Spencer chimed in, “OMG! I just gave up my home button last week. Transitioning to the 13 has been easier than I thought. So…. #IFeelYouBuddy”

It’s extra shocking because Evans reportedly made $20 million for Avengers: Endgame alone and the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999. Even though Evans exposed himself, it totally makes him a sustainable king for making the iPhone 6s last as long as it did.

“It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal #tilthewheelsfalloff,” Evans wrote. Here’s hoping Evans is adjusting to the lack of home button alright.