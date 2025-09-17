Team Conrad just keeps winning. After The Summer I Turned Pretty finale aired on Sept. 17, audio erotica app Quinn started sharing not-so-subtle videos of Chris Briney, teasing his involvement with the platform. For fans swooning over Belly and Conrad’s sex scene in the Season 3 finale, things are about to get very interesting — and steamy.

Quinn is keeping The Summer I Turned Pretty fans well fed this fall. The spicy audio app shared plenty of videos of Briney, hinting at him being the next celebrity narrator to hit the platform. All of the videos hid the actor’s face, but fans were able to figure out the mystery quickly. Quinn’s captions definitely helped. “not to be dramatic but our entire business kinda depends on bonrad endgame,” they wrote in one clip of the mystery figure.

After the finale aired (and Bonrad was, indeed, endgame), the brand doubled down on their hints with another post, “That panned out nicely.” In another caption, Quinn quoted Briney’s line during Conrad and Belly’s sex scene: “I DREAM ABOUT THIS, YOU 🗣️🗣️🗣️.”

The app’s newest story, Hidden Harbor, is officially dropping on Sept. 19. While Quinn has not released any details about the story yet, the teaser videos featured Briney — likely in character — carrying a surfboard, putting it in the bed of an old truck, and drinking a bottle of beer.

Briney’s role as narrator has not technically been confirmed (at least, not yet), but it’s pretty obvious that he is the app’s latest talent acquisition. It should come as no surprise that Team Conrad fans are more than ready to start streaming the smutty story. “can’t believe im resuscitating my quinn subscription and it’s because of chris briney,” one wrote on X. Another tweeted, “i didn’t know what quinn was until just now…. wdym chris briney reciting smut ?????”

This is not Quinn’s first time hiring everyone’s favorite crush. Celebrities like Tom Blyth, Andrew Scott, and Jesse Williams have all narrated their own audio erotica stories on the app.