So, Will Cheer Get A Season 3?

When Cheer hit Netflix in January 2020, it was immediately a massive hit. The docuseries focused on the Navarro College Bulldogs cheerleaders from Corsicana, Texas, many of whom seemed poised for stardom. But then the Hollywood shutdown hit in March, scandals erupted, and it seemed like the show disappeared from public consciousness. So when Season 2 was announced, fans were stunned. Now, the real question is, will there be a Cheer Season 3? There seems to be a lot more to delve into.

Warning: Spoilers for Cheer Season 2 follow. The cast of Cheer went through a lot since viewers last saw them in Season 1, and the new installment of the docuseries doesn’t shy away from that. It’s all there, starting with the first season’s premiere and the sudden Netflix-induced fame that followed for those who were front and center in those episodes. Then the shutdown hit, and the series showed everything from colleges closing down just before graduation to the cancelation of big competitions. And in an episode titled “Jerry,” the show dealt head-on with the FBI charges leveled against former squad member Jerry Harris.

The final two episodes — “Daytona” Parts 1 and 2 — saw life get back on track for the cheerleaders, showing Navarro going up against their rivals, Trinity Valley Community College. In the end, TVCC took the National Championship, and Navarro was left with the bitter taste of second place, aka failure. But coach Monica Aldama remained undaunted. In the final epsiode, said says there are lessons in defeat, and the fire in her belly to keep coaching remains.

Does that mean there will be more of her story for Netflix to follow?

Cheer Season 3 Updates

Netflix

Cheer Season 2’s downer ending suggests a third season could be on the way. But Netflix hasn’t revealed one way or another whether there’s a plan for the show’s renewal. Considering Season 2 has only been out for a few days as of this writing, that’s not a surprise. Netflix usually waits for 30 to 90 days to see how well a show does before renewing. (Even Bridgerton had to wait a month!)

But fans may be waiting a lot longer than that. Netflix waited almost two years to reveal Season 2 was in the works, although filming had been going on since the first season premiered. (Season 1 dropped Jan. 8, 2020; Season 2 was revealed on Dec. 28, 2021, and arrived barely two weeks later on Jan. 12, 2022.)

If Netflix follows that schedule, fans won’t know that Season 3 is on the way until it’s almost on top of them.

Cheer Season 3 Cast

Should the show get another season, Coach Monica will be the reason, possibly along with La'Darius Marshall. The mother-son-like bond (and drama) the two of them share is part of the heart of the series and essential to the show.

Whether or not anyone else comes back remains to be seen. Once again, some of the crew is graduating, while other, younger cheerleaders will step up to take their place. But the rivalry with TVCC, which was so central to Season 2, will most likely continue, which would mean the return of coaches Vontae Johnson and Khris Franklin.

Cheer Season 3 Release Date

With no word on whether Cheer Season 3 is happening, there’s no release date set. But should the show follow the same model, fans will be waiting until January to see the Navarro Bulldogs again, though whether that’s January 2023 or 2024 is unknown.