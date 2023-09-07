Congratulations are in order! Charlie Puth is officially engaged to Brooke Sansone. The “Attention” singer announced his engagement on Instagram on Sept. 7. “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes,” he wrote. “I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.” The duo has been friends for a long time (they grew up in the same town in New Jersey), but they only went public with their relationship in December 2022.

Sansone is a digital marketing and PR coordinator at Butter & Eggs Interiors, according to her LinkedIn. She attended the College of Charleston in 2021. She’s also a bit of a fashion influencer, running the Instagram account Thee Closet Next Door, where she posts outfit ideas and style inspo.

After hard launching their relationship on Instagram on Puth’s birthday, the couple went red carpet official in February 2023 at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala. Neither one speaks about their relationship often, but Puth revealed that his song “Lipstick” is about Sansone. In it, he sings, “Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body, my baby / Just to show these b*tches that you're mine, ooh-ooh.... Baby, I think it's time we post a picture / Tell your momma and your sister, you got a man.”

Puth spoke about Sansone during an interview on The Howard Stern Show in October 2022, before they were publicly together. “[She's] someone that I grew up with," he told Stern. “She’s always been very, very nice to me and I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well.”

He added, “Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like I can’t really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens the more I just want to retreat to someone that I’ve known for a long time. I’m, not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy.”