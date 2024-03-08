Charli XCX’s career can be described in a few phrases: race cars, glitchy hyperpop, and the “that froot looks familiar” lore. The latter stems from her 2016 drama with Marina (formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds), who accused Charli of copying the tropical flare of her FROOT album. Their beef fizzled as quickly as it started; however, it seems Charli might be having another froot moment of her own. Many fans have noticed that Camila Cabello’s new aesthetic is very XCX-coded. And recently, Charli shared her thoughts.

First, let’s backtrack to when the comparisons began. In late February, Cabello shared several glimpses of her new era on Instagram. In one lo-fi video, the singer filmed herself posing over stuttering synths. Her second teaser clip had a similar approach, and she seemed to share a snippet of another techno-laced track in the background. From the camcorder aesthetics to monochrome outfits, there’s something about Cabello’s new concept that feels reminiscent to Charli’s How I’m Feeling Now era — especially the album’s cover art.

The parallels grew on March 5, when Cabello shared a video teaser of her upcoming single, “I Luv It,” on social media. The clip sees her hanging out the car á la Hereditary while mouthing the song’s lyrics. Fans immediately noticed the track — which has a similar hyperpop sway to that of her first two teasers — sounds different from the rest of her discography. Not to mention, she’s mostly using a repeated cadence in the chorus that many compared to Charli’s 2020 hit, “I Got It.” Even the song’s name is a close approximation of one of Charli’s best-known hits.

It seemed Charli (who’s also teasing her upcoming album, Brat) noticed the resemblance, and she very slyly addressed it. On March 7, Charli created her own lip-sync video to “I Got It,” seemingly mocking the “froot” of Cabello’s original video. Shortly after, she appeared to confirm the shade on X (formerly known as Twitter), tweeting: “comee onnn mess is fun! nothing matters!”

This entire saga surprised fans, especially considering the two singers are friends. Charli co-wrote Cabello’s 2017 hit, “Señorita,” and they later performed together during Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour in 2018 as co-openers. Also, in a resurfaced clip from the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Charli referred to Cabello as an “iconic legend” and “my girl.” With the Crash singer giving Cabello such high praise, there’s a chance her recent dig might be lighthearted.

Cabello hasn’t responded to either of Charli’s posts.