Charli's SpongeBob-Inspired Halloween Costume Is Exactly What I Want To Wear

Charli D’Amelio is the reigning queen of internet content, so it’s no surprise she went all out for Halloween. The TikTok star revealed her 2021 costume on Oct. 27, and she dressed up as one of the most iconic aquatic characters in animated television. Charli D’Amelio’s 2021 Halloween costume from SpongeBob Squarepants is everything.

D’Amelio wasn’t alone in her quest to slay Halloween by taking a trip to Bikini Bottom. Her bestie, Avani Gregg, also wore a SpongeBob-inspired costume. The ladies dressed up as Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from the animated comedy series, and they completely nailed their duo costume. D’Amelio’s Mermaid Man look consisted of green tights, a purple mermaid bra, and a unitard that featured the letter “M” on the front. Meanwhile, Gregg donned a red crop top and black bottoms along with Barnacle Boy’s signature white hat.

After posting a photo of the costumes to Instagram, D’Amelio shared more info about how her look came together. As she explained on Twitter, the costume was a DIY project. “I made my mermaid man costume like full craft queen,” she tweeted.

You can see D’amelio’s Spongebob-inspired costume below.

Gregg also shared a snapshot of their costumes to Instagram. She even included a well-known quote from the show as her caption. “TO THE INVISIBLE BOAT MOBILE !” she wrote alongside the pic.

It’s safe to say fans were loving the ladies’ costumes. In fact, D’Amelio’s post was flooded with praise for her Spongebob-inspired look. “YES I LOVE THIS SO MUCH,” one fan said. “Y’all ate this,” another person wrote. Judging from the other photos in their slideshows, the girls debuted their Spongebob costumes during a Halloween party with their friends. Also in attendance at the bash were fellow TikTokers Nessa Barrett and Charli’s sister, Dixie D’Amelio.

Halloweekend is still just getting started, so D’Amelio likely has more costumes up her sleeve. But her Spongebob ensemble was an instant hit and she kicked off the holiday on a high note.