Every great high school series needs a good villain, and in the first season of Elle that seemed to be Kimberly — but only at the start. Chandler Kinney’s grungy riot grrrl makes it her mission to ruin Elle’s perfectly pink life when the Los Angeles transplant shows up in Seattle. But as more details about Kimberly’s mysterious personal life are slowly revealed, she actually comes around to her former enemy.

However, there’s still a lot about Kimberly that isn’t shown, like her controlling, religious parents who loom large over her story, but remain unseen. While Kinney stops short of confirming whether or not Kimberly’s mom and dad will show up in Elle Season 2 (“I’m not sure how much I can say”), she does tease that there will be “a whole lot more” about Kimberly revealed very soon.

“You do get to see more of her home life and what that dynamic holds in Season 2,” Kinney says. She also hints that Kimberly will be in a relationship with Liz after the two shared a kiss in Season 1’s finale. “You’ll see her explore her queerness, and her beautiful, cute little relationship.”

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The first season of Elle dropped several hints about Kimberly’s double life. At her pool party, Elle discovered that Kimberly has a whole wardrobe of cutesy pastel dresses that she secretly changes out of after leaving her parents’ sight. Later, when Kimberly lies about a pregnancy to distract Principal Anderson, she peppers in the real detail that her parents are incredibly religious. Towards the end of the season, Kimberly confirms that she distanced herself from Liz after they kissed at summer camp in order to hide her sexuality from her disapproving mom and dad.

Despite all of this backstory, Elle has not yet shown what Kimberly is like when she’s not protected in her dark, flannel armor. But it sounds like fans can expect to see a whole new side to the character when Season 2 premieres.