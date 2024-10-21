Liam Payne passed away on Oct. 16 after falling from his hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 31-year-old was a former member of One Direction, and following the band’s breakup in 2016, he had a successful solo career with songs like “Strip That Down” and “For You.” Following his death, the music community is mourning his loss.

There has been an outpouring of celebrity tributes on social media and IRL. Payne’s former bandmates — Harry, Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik — have all spoken out about the loss, and Malik postponed the upcoming U.S. leg of his tour.

In addition, celebrities like Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, and Maggie Rogers have given Payne musical tributes at their shows. Plus, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame gave Payne a nod at the inductees’ ceremony on Oct. 20. During the event’s memorial segment, they featured a photo of Payne, per Deadline.

Here are all the celebrity musical tributes honoring Payne’s legacy so far.

Shawn Mendes

Wagner Meier/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Oct. 18, Mendes dedicated a song to Payne during his show in Brooklyn. “I got to meet Liam a couple of times, and he was a beautiful soul and his eyes gleamed, it was beautiful,” Mendes said to the audience, introducing the song, “Heart of Gold.”

“It’s about grieving those we miss with tears and it’s also about celebrating them and who they were and what they left in this world and I just want to take a second to send so much love to him wherever he is up there,” Mendes continued. “Liam, we love you. The world is crying for you, brother, and we’re all praying for your son and your family. I miss you. This one’s for you tonight, Liam, from all of us.”

“Heart of Gold” isn’t out yet, but Mendes has played it live before. The lyrics were poignant: “I’m sorry that I wasn’t there / To hug your mama at the funeral ... You had a heart of gold / You left too soon, it was out of your control.”

Rita Ora

Elyse Jankowski/Variety/Getty Images

Ora performed her and Payne’s song “For You” at her Oct. 17 concert in Osaka, Japan. She got emotional during the track, telling fans, “I can’t even sing this right now,” and encouraging them to sing for her. A black-and-white photo of the two of them was onscreen behind her during the song.

Ora shared that same photo to X (formerly called Twitter) following reports of Payne’s death. “I’m devastated 💔 He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage,” she wrote. “This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P.”

Maggie Rogers

Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

Rogers also honored Payne at her Oct. 17 show in Boston. Rogers performed One Direction’s “Night Changes” at the concert as a tribute to the late musician.

“We’re just about the same age, and any time a public figure, especially a musical peer, slips off… it’s really present,” Rogers said before playing the song. “I’ve been sending a bunch of love to my friends and that band the last couple of hours, and wanted to just honor anyone who has been touched by their music or their songs.”