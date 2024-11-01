Celebs Dressed Like Other Celebs This Halloween

Dressing up as your favorite celebrity is a Halloween tradition beloved by many — including other celebrities. This October, A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Beyoncé looked to their fellow icons for costume inspiration. Whether they were headed to a star-studded party or a Halloween photoshoot, these celebrities were dressed to impress.

In the past, many celebs have been inclined to go all out for Halloween by embracing the world of elaborate prosthetics (here’s looking at you, Heidi Klum). While that’s still the go-to for some stars like Klum and Alix Earle, others have taken a more understated approach to the festive holiday, channeling the memorable celeb moments and characters that came before them.

From EmRata embodying J.Lo to Ciara dressing as Naomi Campbell, there are plenty of celeb-inspired celebrity Halloween costumes this year. Here are some of the most popular (and elaborate) ones so far.

Paris Hilton Dressed As Britney Spears

Paris Hilton channeled fellow icon Britney Spears. For Halloween, she dressed up as Spears in her “...Baby One More Time” music video, underscoring the schoolgirl look with a photoshoot in front of pink lockers.

Emily Ratajkowski As Jennifer Lopez

EmRata dressed up as Jennifer Lopez for her Halloween celebration with an ode to the iconic Versace dress J.Lo wore to the Grammys back in 2000.

Halle Bailey & Tyla As Halle Berry

Halle Berry was a popular Halloween costume among celebs. Both Halle Bailey and Tyla channeled the actor for the holiday, though they went for different movie roles. Tyla chose Berry’s character in The Flinstones movie, while Bailey opted for Berry’s Die Another Day look.

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber As Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie

Instagram: @haileybieber

The Simple Life is coming back with a reboot, but until then, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s Halloween costume will have to tide everyone over. Jenner dressed as Hilton and Bieber dressed as Nicole Richie for their rural photoshoot.

North West As Tyler, the Creator & H.E.R.

One iconic Halloween costume wasn’t enough for North West. She channeled both Tyler, the Creator and H.E.R. this October, posting her ‘fits to TikTok.

Beyoncé As Betty Davis

Beyoncé dressed as Betty Davis this Halloween, adopting the singer’s This Is It! album look for her costume.

Kylie Jenner As Demi Moore

Kylie Jenner stripped all the way down for her Halloween look. The Kylie Cosmetics founder dressed as Demi Moore in Striptease and posted a photoshoot inspired by the film’s poster.

Troye Sivan As Addison Rae

Troye Sivan adopted one of 2024’s most iconic pop culture moments for his Halloween costume. He dressed as Addison Rae being papped while reading Britney Spears’ memoir — and he modeled the ‘fit in front of Rae, too.

Ciara As Naomi Campbell

Ciara chose to dress as runway legend Naomi Campbell for Halloween. She wore a sheer catsuit and black beret to embody Campbell.