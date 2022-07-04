Cardi B, Noted BTS Fan, Just Revealed Which Member Is Her Favorite

BTS gets so much love from ARMYs across the globe who admire the band’s talent, dedication, and artistry, and it turns out, even Cardi B has a favorite member. During an “Ask Cardi” Q&A session on Twitter on July 1, Cardi B tweeted that her favorite BTS member is Jimin and shared an adorable pic of the 26-year-old Korean rapper. Naturally, ARMYs around the world are buzzing about the singer revealing her bias, and of course, now everyone is crossing their fingers for a future collab.

After dropping her new Kanye West and Lil Durk collab called “Hot Sh*t” on July 1, Cardi B took to Twitter to answer fan questions during an “Ask Cardi” session. When Given the rap star’s well-known history as a BTS stan, Twitter users couldn’t resist asking Cardi who her favorite BTS member is. “Who’s your bias (favorite) in BTS?,” one fan asked. Cardi didn’t dodge the question at all, instantly sharing a pic of Jimin.

Cardi B’s response certainly set fire to the internet, with ARMYs posting pics of Jimin’s photo alongside the “WAP” singer and asking for a musical collab. Of course, plenty of hit singers, such as Steve Aoki, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Charlie Puth have already dropped collabs with BTS, and Cardi herself almost had a song with them once, but it fell through.

Though Jimin may be her favorite, Cardi B has a history of stanning the entire BTS group. She first met the Korean boyband at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and since then, they’ve been constantly paying tribute to each other’s music. V even sang along to Cardi B’s hit, “Money,” at the 2019 Grammy’s in an adorable clip shared on BTS’ official Twitter account.

Then, in February 2020, Cardi B shared a clip from “Carpool Karaoke” with BTS with a heart emoji. She also posted another tweet joking that J-Hope and RM “took [her] job.”

Even Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, shares her love for BTS. Cardi B posted an Instagram Story in November 2021 of her daughter sitting in the car and listening to BTS’ “Black Swan.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Given Cardi B and BTS’ appreciation for each other, the musical icons will hopefully team up for collab soon.