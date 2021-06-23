Cara Delevingne Decided Against A Boob Job For A Surprising Reason

Plastic surgery is pretty darn common in Hollywood. So many celebrities have altered their physical appearance by going under the knife, and, even if they haven’t, they’ve probably thought about it. In a new interview, Cara Delevingne opened up about how insecurities led her to consider breast augmentation. Ultimately, Cara Delevingne decided not to get a boob job for one specific reason.

Delevingne appeared on an episode of the Make it Reign podcast with Josh Smith on June 21, and got candid about contemplating getting a boob job. As she told the host, it was something she thought about for years. “It comes from a place of deep insecurity," she admitted. "Like ever since I was a kid, I was like, ‘I wanna have a boob job, my boobs are uneven.'"

Delevingne said the reason she didn’t go through with the procedure is because she wasn’t sure she could be transparent about it.

"I've gotten close to thinking about it and luckily at that moment go, ‘Well, if I was to do it, then I don't think I could be honest about it,'" she said. "And then that would be a problem because I just think that young girls or young boys even, need to know that some things aren't naturally obtainable, you know.”

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Suicide Squad actress made it clear she’s all for plastic surgery if it makes someone feel good, she just doesn’t want to promote unrealistic beauty standards. "That's the model of modern science and that's okay, it's great. But just what makes it more sad is that people just can't really talk about it."

Delevingne may be opting out of plastic surgery for now, but that doesn’t mean her decision is final. The actress made it clear she hasn’t ruled the option out completely.

"I would've had something done if I didn't represent what I represent," she said. "I thought it was more important to not do something because I wanted to represent not doing something, but that doesn't mean I don't want to."

While some stars stay silent about their desire for plastic surgery, it’s nice to see Delevingne be just the opposite.