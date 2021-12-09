Attention follows the members of BTS wherever they go. After all, the ARMY is one of the biggest fanbases on earth. However, several fans saved the day during V’s recent vacation to Hawaii when they pretended not to know him to allow him privacy. The kind gesture didn’t go unnoticed by V, and his message of gratitude was so, so sweet.

V was cryptic leading up to his trip, but fans knew he was off to do something special. “I’m on an adventure,” he told fans on Weverse on Dec. 8. Later that same day, he revealed where exactly that adventure took place. A follow-up message revealed he had been spending time in sunny Hawaii, and had even run into a few ARMY members at the airport.

“Thank you ARMY for pretending not to know and being considerate so that I can travel more comfortably in Hawaii and the airport,” he wrote. “Love u.” Large fan crowds and storms of paparazzi can pose a danger for celebrities, so it was nice to see the ARMY keep V’s safety top of mind.

After sharing the thoughtful message, V then posted a picture of himself in a Hawaiian shirt on Weverse, so there was no mistake he was living his best life during his tropical vacation. After four sold out shows at LA’s SoFi Stadium, a little R&R was well-deserved.

WeVerse

V took his bandmate J-Hope along for the ride, and fans were loving the fact they took a vacation together.

As of Nov. 9, the bandmates were on their way back to Korea, but they’re still reminiscing about their picturesque trip to Hawaii. A photo of V popped up on the BTS official Twitter page, which showed him looking up at the stars with palm trees surrounding him.

The most special part of all? V and J-Hope were able to enjoy their vacation in privacy thanks to the always-respectful ARMY.