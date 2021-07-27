The Meaning Behind Suga & J-Hope's "I’ll Be Missing You" Cover Lyrics Will Make You Weep

On Tuesday, July 27, BTS made their debut performance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, where they performed a series of songs, including a cover of “I’ll Be Missing You.” Puff Daddy, Faith Evans, and the R&B group 112 originally released the song in May 1997 as a tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. following his death earlier that year. While BTS kept the main message of the song in their cover, Suga and J-Hope tweaked their verses to change the lyrics from English to Korean. BTS' Suga and J-Hope's "Missing You" cover lyrics in English are so moving.

More to come...