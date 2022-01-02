Buzz about BTS member RM’s dating life is heating up, after a viral clip claimed the singer is involved in a romance with a non-celebrity woman. However, BTS’ RM denied dating rumors in a Weverse statement on Dec. 31, and made things very clear for anyone speculating there’s something going on in his love life. BTS’ management company, Big Hit Music, also echoed the singer’s words in its own statement.

BTS members are certainly no strangers to ARMYs speculating about their dating life, but this time, RM decided to address the rumors himself. In case you missed it, a Youtuber made claims in a Dec. 30 video that the BTS singer was dating a woman who is wealthy but not well-known, based on the fact that RM posted a picture of himself with a poodle on social media at the same time the woman shared a picture of a poodle. Of course, the claims quickly circulated the internet, which got fans wondering if the beloved BTS member was involved in a new romance.

In a Dec. 31 Weverse statement, RM swiftly clarified to ARMYs that there’s no connection between him and the woman. According to a translation from Twitter user @btsinthemoment, RM said, “I don’t know that person at all. The poodle is my friend’s poodle.”

Bit Hit Music also officially denied the rumors about RM’s dating life in a statement to press on Dec. 31. According to AllKPop, a representative of Big Hit Music shared, “The dating rumors involving RM are not true.”

Big Hit Music also denied dating rumors about Jungkook earlier in the week, according to Soompi. The claims, which were made by the same YouTuber that started RM’s rumors, pointed to a romantic connection between Jungkook and Lee Yoo Bi. Lee Yoo Bi’s agency Y-Bloom Entertainment shared on a statement on Dec. 27 addressing the claims, writing, “They’ve never met, and they don’t know each other.”

RM’s latest statement denying dating rumors certainly makes it very clear that the poodle connection is simply a coincidence, and he’s heading into 2022 single.