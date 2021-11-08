The Meaning Behind BTS’ Jin’s “Yours” Lyrics Will Break You

ARMYs, grab some tissues because the full version of Jin’s “Yours” has finally arrived. The singer’s highly-anticipated solo track was released on the official soundtrack for the new K-drama Jirisan, which premiered on Oct. 23. Fans first heard a snippet of the song during the show’s sixth episode on Nov. 6. Thankfully, they didn’t have to wait long to get the full version. The next day, “Yours” hit streaming platforms, and fans haven’t stopped replaying it ever since, because as always, Jin’s vocals are mesmerizing. If you’re wondering what BTS’ Jin’s “Yours” lyrics mean in English, know they tell the saddest love story.

While Jin has released a handful of solo songs, “Yours” only marks his second for a soundtrack. The first song that he released as part of a show’s soundtrack was his collaboration with V called “It's Definitely You.” The duo dropped the track for the 2016 K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth Original, which V also starred in.

Fans first heard Jin would be releasing a song for the soundtrack on Oct. 1 when Jirisan’s production company, AStory, announced he would be singing the show’s main theme song. The company told fans they could expect to hear it sometime throughout the series.

Finally, it happened on Nov. 6 during the show’s sixth episode. Check it out below.

ARMYs got the full version of “Yours” on Nov. 7, as well as a lyric video and music video featuring scenes from Jirisan starring Jun Ji-hyun and Ju Ji-hoon.

No surprise, ARMYs fell instantly in love with “Yours.” They praised Jin’s vocals and the emotions he put into each lyric. One fan even called him the “King of Ballads.”

The song becomes more emotional once you learn the lyrics, which are about being apart from someone you love. “Every day you seem too far away/ Every time you do I tell myself/ I’m waiting right here,” Jin sings on the track.

Check out the English translation for Jin’s “Yours” below, via @KimKore92.

A deeper day

My shadow has gotten longer

Far away, the sun goes down

Maybe it’s lost in the darkness

Which is getting deeper

Wonder if I’m trapped here

The place that still breathes

I have to get closer to there

Every day you seem too far away

Every time you do I tell myself

I’m waiting right here

Every night I see you in my heart

Every time I do I end up crying

When I call you in the darkness

The thing that I can hear Is my deep breaths

Ladadada Ladadada Ladadada da

Ladadada Ladadada Ladadada da

The place where time has frozen

Now I have to turn back everything

Every day you seem too far away

Every time you do I tell myself

I’m waiting right here

Every night I see you in my heart

Every time I do I end up crying

When I call you in the darkness

The place where the rising sun is breathing

I’m still frozen like this

Every day you seem too far away

Every time you do I tell myself I’m waiting right here

Every night I see you in my heart

Every time I do I end up crying

When I call you in the darkness

Ladadada Ladadada Ladadada da

Ladadada Ladadada Ladadada da

Ladadada Ladadada Ladadada da

Ladadada Ladadada Ladadada da

Jin’s vocals never fail to move ARMYs!