The Meaning Behind BTS’ Jin’s “Yours” Lyrics Will Break You
Brb, currently sobbing.
ARMYs, grab some tissues because the full version of Jin’s “Yours” has finally arrived. The singer’s highly-anticipated solo track was released on the official soundtrack for the new K-drama Jirisan, which premiered on Oct. 23. Fans first heard a snippet of the song during the show’s sixth episode on Nov. 6. Thankfully, they didn’t have to wait long to get the full version. The next day, “Yours” hit streaming platforms, and fans haven’t stopped replaying it ever since, because as always, Jin’s vocals are mesmerizing. If you’re wondering what BTS’ Jin’s “Yours” lyrics mean in English, know they tell the saddest love story.
While Jin has released a handful of solo songs, “Yours” only marks his second for a soundtrack. The first song that he released as part of a show’s soundtrack was his collaboration with V called “It's Definitely You.” The duo dropped the track for the 2016 K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth Original, which V also starred in.
Fans first heard Jin would be releasing a song for the soundtrack on Oct. 1 when Jirisan’s production company, AStory, announced he would be singing the show’s main theme song. The company told fans they could expect to hear it sometime throughout the series.
Finally, it happened on Nov. 6 during the show’s sixth episode. Check it out below.
ARMYs got the full version of “Yours” on Nov. 7, as well as a lyric video and music video featuring scenes from Jirisan starring Jun Ji-hyun and Ju Ji-hoon.
No surprise, ARMYs fell instantly in love with “Yours.” They praised Jin’s vocals and the emotions he put into each lyric. One fan even called him the “King of Ballads.”
The song becomes more emotional once you learn the lyrics, which are about being apart from someone you love. “Every day you seem too far away/ Every time you do I tell myself/ I’m waiting right here,” Jin sings on the track.
Check out the English translation for Jin’s “Yours” below, via @KimKore92.
A deeper day
My shadow has gotten longer
Far away, the sun goes down
Maybe it’s lost in the darkness
Which is getting deeper
Wonder if I’m trapped here
The place that still breathes
I have to get closer to there
Every day you seem too far away
Every time you do I tell myself
I’m waiting right here
Every night I see you in my heart
Every time I do I end up crying
When I call you in the darkness
The thing that I can hear Is my deep breaths
Ladadada Ladadada Ladadada da
Ladadada Ladadada Ladadada da
The place where time has frozen
Now I have to turn back everything
Every day you seem too far away
Every time you do I tell myself
I’m waiting right here
Every night I see you in my heart
Every time I do I end up crying
When I call you in the darkness
The place where the rising sun is breathing
I’m still frozen like this
Every day you seem too far away
Every time you do I tell myself I’m waiting right here
Every night I see you in my heart
Every time I do I end up crying
When I call you in the darkness
Ladadada Ladadada Ladadada da
Ladadada Ladadada Ladadada da
Ladadada Ladadada Ladadada da
Ladadada Ladadada Ladadada da
Jin’s vocals never fail to move ARMYs!