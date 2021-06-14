For their eight-year anniversary, BTS celebrated by giving fans a two-day virtual concert with the setlist of their dreams. The group performed classic hits like “FIRE” and “Not Today,” as well as newer songs like “Life Goes On” and “Butter.” They also surprised fans by including members’ solo songs in their setlist, but with a major twist: All seven guys performed the tracks as a group. ARMYs still haven’t recovered from watching BTS' performance of "Chicken Noodle Soup" at Muster because it included RM and Jimin performing verses in Spanish.

J-Hope teamed up with Becky G to release "Chicken Noodle Soup" in September 2019. The stars admitted they were big fans of the original track by DJ Webstar and Young B, so they thought it would be fun to give it a twist by including their own lyrics in Spanish, Korean, and English. J-Hope’s verse was about his upbringing in Gwangju, Korea, while Becky G’s paid tribute to her Latin American background.

Fans loved their take on the classic hit, and the single’s music video, which had J-Hope and Becky G dancing alongside each other, only made the whole thing even better. Their version of “Chicken Noodle Soup” was so successful, it ended up debuting at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 and inspiring a viral TikTok challenge.

Years later, fans still think the track is one of the guys’ best solo songs, and BTS’ performance of “Chicken Noodle Soup” at Muster proves it. J-Hope kicked off the performance by dancing and singing along to the opening chorus. V and Jin then launched into J-Hope’s first verse, which Suga finished before Jungkook came on stage to sing Becky G’s pre-chorus. All five members then joined together to do the iconic “Chicken Noodle Soup” dance during the chorus. Watch part one of BTS’ performance of the track below.

Afterward, RM showed off his amazing rapping skills by performing Becky G’s Spanish lyrics effortlessly. Jimin finished off the verse by offering his vocals in Spanish as well. As a Spanish speaker myself, I have to say their pronunciation was so impressive. Fans shared the guys’ performance on Twitter, hoping Becky G would see it. Check it out for yourself below.

BTS’ Muster was truly unforgettable. Fans can’t wait to see what the group has in store for them next year!