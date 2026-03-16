Bruno Mars Responds To Allegations He Shaded Taylor Swift

Bruno Mars may need something more powerful than 24K magic to deal with his latest drama. The pop star is in hot water with Taylor Swift’s fans after a post went viral claiming he had liked a shady tweet about Swift. Amid the backlash, Mars shared a couple of messages professing his love for Swift — but will that be enough to appease her irate fandom?

The whole situation began on March 13, when an Instagram account shared a video that showed Mars had liked a hate tweet about Swift, which read: “Genuinely how did she get famous? White privilege is crazy because imagine if an Asian was as talentless as her.”

Although the post did seem suspicious — it appeared to claim K-pop superstar BTS had shared this message from the group’s official account, which is obviously preposterous — other accounts pointed out that while the username was clearly edited, Mars’ like did still appear on the original video.

As the drama grew, Mars stepped in to proclaim he has no ill will towards Swift. “Taylor has always been supportive and kind to me. Only love over here,” Mars wrote in response to a post about his reported “like.”

He also tweeted, “Spread love on these apps!”

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Unfortunately, Mars didn’t directly deny liking the post in either of his replies, so the furor has not died down despite his message of love. That said, it’s unclear why Mars would throw shade at Swift. The two singers have only had one known significant interaction — when Swift presented Mars with the Best Male Video trophy at the 2013 Video Music Awards. They took some pics together over a decade ago at that event, but that’s pretty much it.

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Any potential animosity could be charts-related. Swift has blocked Mars from a No. 1 debut before, and Mars is currently trailing Swift very closely in terms of No. 1 singles.

That’s just speculation, though, since there doesn’t seem to be any clear reason for Mars to have beef with Swift. Maybe his reported “like” was just an accidental slip of the finger while scrolling.