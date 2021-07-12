Britney Clapped Back At People Hating On Her Topless IG Post

One of Britney Spears’ Instagram posts is going viral for an unexpected reason. It all started on Thursday, July 8, when the pop star shared a photo of her bare back, and some fans were convinced it wasn’t actually her because two of her tattoos were missing — a fairy on her lower back and a Hebrew symbol on her neck. After seeing the debate online, the singer wasted no time setting the record straight. Britney Spears' response to criticism of her topless photo was everything.

The shot, which she captioned with three ballet slipper emojis, showed her standing in front of a bathtub topless. Since two of her tattoos would have been clearly visible on her back, fans questioned if the person pictured was actually her and if she really had control of her account. They commented things like “We know this isn’t you,” “Yall know this ain’t Britney right??” and “Where’d her tattoos go? 🤔”

Spears immediately addressed the speculation in a follow-up Instagram. "While you're talking behind my back, feel free to bend down and kiss my ass," she wrote alongside a black and white photo of a woman giving the middle finger. Spears then explained her missing tattoos were thanks to photoshop. "OK, so I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean. And yeah, I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass, haters!!!!!!" she added.

Spears also defended herself in a June 29 Instagram after paparazzi edited her bikini pictures while vacationing in Hawaii with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. “So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now … the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun !!!! It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture 📸🙄,” Spears wrote. “But not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing 😬😳🙃 !!!!! I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly F*CK YOU AND F*CK OFF.”

Spears clearly won’t stand for any criticism.